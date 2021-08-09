Make it three NCAA Division I signings for the Union girls soccer program.
Senior Maddie Helling recently signed her letter of intent to play for the Indiana State University Sycamores.
“I really like the coaches and the team itself,” Helling said. “I went there my sophomore year before my injury, and I went to an ID camp. I really liked it. The staff was really friendly and very helpful. I really like the campus as well.”
Helling joins current teammates Emily Gaebe (Saint Louis University) and Emma Cloud (Arkansas State University) as NCAA Division I recruits from the Class of 2021.
“We are thrilled to add Maddie to our 2021 class,” Indiana State Head Coach Julie Hanley told gosycamores.com. “She is a (multisport) athlete (who) comes from a great club in St. Louis. Maddie will add immediate depth to our back line and joins a class that will impact our program immensely both on and off the field.”
Helling intends to major in pre-med in Terre Haute.
“I’m very excited,” Helling said. “The program did very well this past season. I think we’re going to keep building and doing better and better as it goes on.”
Helling has flexibility. She’s shown the ability to play both midfield and defense naturally for the Lady ’Cats. She netted 12 goals with seven assists her senior year. Four of the goals came in one game, Union’s April 27 win over Pacific in the Blue Cat Cup. Helling showed the ability to get over defenders to head corner kicks into the net.
“I’m thinking they’re going to put me at defense or midfield,” Helling said. “I really enjoy playing both spots. Wherever I fit in with the program is where I will play.”
As a senior, Helling has seen growth in the defense.
“I trust (goalkeeper) Sydney (Ransom) back there,” Helling said. “She’s building her confidence slowly. I think she’ll get there. Our defense struggled early. We weren’t clicking because we have some freshmen and sophomores who we haven’t played with before, but we’re building our confidence and starting to play well in the back.”
Helling ended the season with 12 goals and seven assists while being named the Class 3 defensive player of the year. Union secured its best-ever finish this season, placing third at the state tournament.
Also at Union, Helling played volleyball and basketball for the Lady ’Cats. Besides the three trips to the soccer state tournament, she also was a starter for this year’s MSHSAA Class 5 basketball third-place finisher.
Helling suffered a season-ending knee injury early in the 2019-20 girls basketball season and had to have surgery. She would have missed the 2020 girls soccer season had the COVID-19 pandemic not stopped it first.
She did miss most of her senior volleyball season, but returned for the district tournament and continued playing into the basketball season.
“For me, personally, it was an amazing thing that we got to play this year,” Helling said. “I needed to play because I wasn’t going to play last season due to my injury. We’re doing a lot better, honestly, than what I expected, because we’re super young in a way. We’re coming together and picking up right where we left off. I think we can make a run if we continue to play together.”
Sharon Helling, Maddie’s mother, noted Indiana’s schedule, as part of the Missouri Valley Conference, will allow family to easily travel to matches.
Union, which has finished fourth in the most recent two MSHSAA Class 3 state tournaments, has established a reputation of producing college-level athletes.
Senior Kaitlyn Hobson has signed with NCAA Division II program Lindenwood University. Kaylee Simpson signed with NAIA school Missouri Baptist University.
Recent graduates have made their mark on the college scene as well. That includes Emma Cloud’s older sister, Hailey, who was a Sun Belt Conference second-team selection last fall at Arkansas.
Hannah Olive, Sami Starling and Destiny Boehm were members of the inaugural East Central College women’s soccer team.