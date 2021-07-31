Over the past four seasons, Emily Gaebe has become the most feared girls soccer player in the Four Rivers Conference.
Over three years — 2020 was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic) — she has scored 155 goals with 36 assists. This year, despite missing several matches due to a hamstring injury, the Saint Louis University recruit scored 42 goals and 10 assists. Of those, 13 goals and three assists came in Four Rivers Conference matches.
For that, FRC coaches selected her to be the 2021 conference player of the year.
Union, which won the league title, also placed five other players on the league’s first team. They were:
• Senior defender Maddie Helling.
• Senior defender Emma Cloud.
• Junior defender Aubrie Golus.
• Senior winger Kaitlyn Hobson.
• Senior winger Kaylee Simpson.
St. Clair, the runner-up, placed three players on the first team. They were:
• Senior defender Ally Newton.
• Senior midfielder Makayla Johnson.
• Sophomore forward Kennedy Travis.
Pacific had two players named to the all-conference first team. They were:
• Junior goalkeeper Emmaline Steel.
• Junior forward Caitlyn Snider.
Sullivan had one player named to the first team, sophomore forward Emma Brune.
Making the second team were:
• Goalkeeper — Union junior Sydney Ransom.
• Defense — St. Clair sophomore Sammi Nickerson, Sullivan junior Abby Wiegers, Union junior Logan Baeres and Pacific sophomore Lauren Langenbacher.
• Offense — Sullivan senior Rae Miller, St. Clair sophomore Izzy Tiepelman, Pacific sophomore Shelby Kelemen, Union junior Maliyah Minor, Union freshman Mya Minor, Sullivan sophomore Emily Willman and Owensville sophomore Landry Watson.
St. James was not represented on the team.