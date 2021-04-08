Union junior Ella Coppinger came within a few points of setting a new meet record at the Washington Pentathlon Friday.
Coppinger won the girls event with 2,892 points. She finished first in the high jump and 800-meter run, as well as second in the hurdles, fourth in the long jump and eighth in the shot put.
Her efforts set a new school record for the pentathlon, breaking the previous record of 2,823 held by Mikayla Espowe from the 2017 season.
The Washington Pentathlon’s girls meet record is 2,896 points, set by Sullivan’s Macy Ritter in 2012.
“Ella Coppinger was the real standout of the event,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “She broke our school record in the pentathlon and came only four points away from breaking the overall meet record. She was first in the high jump and 800, second in the 100 hurdles and fourth in long jump. She did the best she could in shot put. We knew it was not going to be her strong point, but she held her own. Her performance that day was hands-down an impressive showing.”
Owensville’s Katie Candrl placed second in the five-event competition with 2,705 points.
Rounding out the top five were Washington’s Ingrid Figas (2,616 points), Ritenour’s Nyla Adams (2,553) and Pacific’s Alexis Lay (2,440).
Lay set a new Pacific school record for the pentathlon.
Other competitors included Washington’s Morgan Gratza (2,117), Ella Kroeter (2,028), Kelsee Crego (1,925) and Avery Johnson (1,891), Owensville’s Ella Gehlert (1,864), Union’s Emma Rinne (1,760) and Sullivan’s Marina Smith (1,737).
“Our numbers were a little short of previous years,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “A lot of that had to do with restrictions on some school districts due to COVID. Other parts of it had to do with Easter weekend. It is the first time we have had this meet since 2018. We lost 2019 to weather and 2020 to COVID-19. We are expecting the meet to really rebound next year as people get back to normalcy.”
Figas aced the hurdles with a time of 15.9 seconds.
Coppinger (16.0), Candrl (16.1) and Lay (16.4) finished second through fourth in the event. Gratza and Adams tied for sixth, both finishing in 17.1.
Coppinger’s mark of 5-2 was tops in the high jump.
Gratza, a two-time state medalist in the high jump, placed second with a height of 5-1. Rounding out the top five were Adams (5-0), Figas (4-11) and a tie between Candrl and Gehlert (4-9).
Throwing and long jumping distances were measured in meters with Adams’ 8.37 the top mark.
Rounding out the top five were Gratza (8.34), Lay (8.18), Gehlert (7.84) and Kroeter (7.83).
Lay’s mark of 4.91 led the way in the long jump.
Also finishing in the top five were Adams (4.79), Candrl (4.76), Coppinger (4.7) and Figas (4.67).
Coppinger outpaced everyone in the 800 meters with a time of 2:29.
The next four finishers were Candrl (2:37), Figas (2:50), Gehlert (2:52) and Adams (2:55).