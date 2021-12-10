A total of 39 girls and boys wrestling teams are coming to Union.
The two-day Union Wresting tournaments run Friday and Saturday.
The girls take to the mats Friday starting at 4:15 p.m. Five mats will be in use with each weight class having a 16-wrestler bracket. There will be championship and wrestleback brackets in each division.
Schools attending are Camdenton, Cape Girardeau Central, Springfield Central, Eureka, Fatima, Farmington, Fox, Granite City (Illinois), Holt, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, Northwest, Pacific, Potosi, St. Clair. St. Francis Borgia Regional, Ste. Genevieve, Seckman, Union, Washington, Webster Groves and Windsor.
The boys meet will start at 9:15 a.m. and run throughout the day.
Teams attending are Branson, Cape Girardeau Central, Springfield Central, Fatima, Fox, Holt, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, Northwest, Potosi, Borgia, Ste. Genevieve, St. James, Union, Webster Groves and Windsor.
Admission each day is $5 for all fans.
There will be team plaques for teams finishing first through fourth each day.
Individual medals for each weight class through fourth place will be awarded. Weight class champions will receive a large printed bracket of their class.
There will be an outstanding wrestler award each day, which will be selected by tournament coaches.