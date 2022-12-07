Union High School will host its annual wrestling tournaments this Friday and Saturday.
The tournament has grown and evolved over the years and now consists of two one-day events.
The girls tournament takes place Friday and starts with first-round matches at 4:15 p.m. on five mats in the main gym.
A total of 24 schools, including Pacific, St. Clair, St. Francis Borgia, St. James, Sullivan, Union and Washington from the area, are scheduled to compete.
Other schools are Camdenton, Cape Girardeau Central, Springfield Central, Eureka, Fatima, Farmington, Logan-Rogersville, Marquette, Marshfield, Northwest, Ste. Genevieve, Seckman, Webster Groves, Windsor, Potosi, Poplar Bluff and Winnetonka.
The boys tournament is slated to run Saturday with first-round matches at 9:30 a.m. and finals around 4 p.m. A total of 18 schools, including area programs St. Clair, Borgia, St. James and Union are scheduled to wrestle.
Other schools who intend to attend are Blue Valley West (Kansas), Cape Central, Springfield Central, Fatima, Fox, Logan-Rogersville, Marquette, Marshfield, Northwest, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Webster Groves, Windsor and Winnetonka.
Both tournaments will run on 16-wrestler brackets at each weight class. Wrestlers finishing fourth or better, and teams placing in the top four spots, will receive awards.
Additionally, an outstanding wrestler will be selected on each day.
Admission for all is $5 per day.
