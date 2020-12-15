Between COVID-19 and the growth of girls wrestling, there will be changes for the Union Wrestling Tournament this year.
The event will run over two days, Friday and Saturday, but will be split.
The girls will wrestle Friday starting at 4:15 p.m. The goal is to have the event completed by 10 p.m.
There will be 19 schools competing in the girls meet and tournament organizers feel there should be about 130 wrestlers.
The boys meet also will be a one-day event and will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. A total of 15 schools have registered for the boys tournament. Wrestling should continue until about 6 p.m.
About 150 wrestlers are expected.
With COVID-19 restrictions, there have been other changes as well.
Schools will not be able to enter extra wrestlers. Spectators will be restricted to the upper seating levels with only two per wrestler.
All team personnel will be in the lower seating. No cheerleaders will be allowed, either.
A total of five mats will be used both days. Monitors will be set up in the cafeteria area as well so that people can follow the TrackWrestling.com live dashboards.
Schools scheduled to compete in the girls tournament are Branson, Cape Girardeau Central, Camdenton, Eureka, Farmington, Fatima, Fox, Marshfield, Northwest, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, St. Francis Borgia Regional, St. James, Union, Webster Groves, Windsor, Potosi, Seckman and Washington.
Schools slated to compete in the boys meet are Branson, Cape Central, Logan-Rogersville, Fox, Marshfield, Northwest, Union, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Borgia, St. James, Potosi, Webster Groves, Windsor and Fatima.