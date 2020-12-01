Both Union’s boys and girls wrestling teams came home Tuesday with dual meet wins over Capital City.
The boys triumphed, 47-30, while the girls won, 42-12.
“We have had a great start to the year at practice but are missing over half of our boys team still due to various issues that include our football team still playing,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “We had a tremendous amount of energy and the boys wrestled incredibly. Every match that was close and could have been close ended with us getting a pin.”
For the girls, it was Union’s first dual meet as the two genders have been separated starting this year.
Boys
In the boys match, Union won all eight contested matches. Capital City’s 30 points came on five Union open classes.
Both teams were open at 106.
Union’s winners were:
• 113 — Dominick Beine pinned Capital City’s Austin Feely in 1:15;
• 126 — San Inman won a 17-1 technical fall in 3:53 over Abdiel Kempker;
• 138 — Joey Marcink needed 59 seconds to pin Capital City’s Eli Schuemann;
• 145 — Wyatt Davis pinned Keaton Schrage in 3:36;
• 152 — Gabriel Hoekel needed 2:47 to pin Capital City’s Ty Wood;
• 160 — Bowen Ward pinned Elijah Jenkins in 5:26;
• 170 — Union’s Ryder Kuenzel pinned Ethyn Otto in 45 seconds for the boys meet’s quickest pin; and
• 182 — Connor Johnson pinned Jabbari Hubbard in 1:36.
Capital City’s forfeit winners were Sterling Wheatley (120), Kaleob Latham (195), Ian Nelson (220) and Hurley Jacobs Jr. (285).
“We only wrestled eight boys varsity matches and won seven by fall and one by tech fall, Cranmer said. “I am really excited to see what we can do this year once we get a few more wrestlers back.”
Girls
Most points were scored in uncontested bouts. Union won the only contested match as Gianna Schreck (174) pinned Capital City’s Emily White in 30 seconds.
Union’s forfeit winners were Brianna Keiser (112) Mikayla Regot (122), Lillie Zimmermann (127), Alexis Lopez (137), Gracie Straatmann (143) and Charity Schindler (235).
Capital City’s winners were Trinity Colvard (102) and Faith Eitel (107).
“Gianna is a first-year wrestler who has a tremendous amount of potential,” Cranmer said. “All the girls we have this year have been working hard and getting a lot better. We have some really tough girls who will win a lot of matches this year.”
Both teams were open at 117, 132, 151, 159, and 195.
Girls wrestling has changed this year from 12 classes to 14 classes and the actual weights for each class also have changed.