Will the Union Wildcats and Lady ’Cats be represented at the MSHSAA Championships in February?
Justin Cranmer’s team graduated its lone state qualifier from last season, Gabe Hoekel.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Will the Union Wildcats and Lady ’Cats be represented at the MSHSAA Championships in February?
Justin Cranmer’s team graduated its lone state qualifier from last season, Gabe Hoekel.
Cranmer reported the program has 25 boys and 10 girls out this season and 15 wrestlers in the middle school program.
Union’s girls have more returning depth with four of the 10 returning after starting last season.
The team held its annual Red/Black Scrimmage Thursday, Nov. 17.
Union’s girls wrestle Friday (Owensville) and Saturday (Wright City).
Union’s top girls, with their projected weight classes, are:
• ri Keiser (110 pounds).
• illie Zimmermann (115).
• racie Straatmann (135).
• ianna Schreck (170).
On the boys side, top returners are:
• ichael Alvarado (165).
• rey Ladymon (175).
Team goals are simple, Cranmer stated.
“Be grateful for the opportunity to wrestle,” he said. “Get better every day, never be outworked. Be tough mentally and physically, never give up. Have a purpose and wrestle with a purpose. Be the man/woman who is a great example.”
Cranmer is in his 12th season as Union’s head coach and 13th season overall at Union. He has coached for 18 years.
Nathan Hoskins returns as the assistant head coach and is in his 11th year.
Devin Fenstermaker, Shaun Machelett, Scott Alvarado and Dawson Sickmeier are other assistants. Mike Sachs leads the middle school program.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.