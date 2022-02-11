Union’s girls wrestling season came to a conclusion last weekend at the Class 1 District 1 Girls Wrestling Tournament at Lafayette High School.
None of Union’s three wrestlers, Lillie Zimmermann (115), Charly Sullivan (120) or Gracie Straatmann (135) made it through their respective brackets.
In the team standings, the Lady ’Cats scored 17 points to tie McCluer for 31st among 48 schools.
Northwest won the district title with 153 points, moving ahead Monday for the win. Lafayette was second at 148.5 points while Rockwood Summit (120), Eureka (110) and Sikeston (106) rounded out the top five.
Both Zimmermann and Straatmann made the fifth round in the consolation wrestlebacks.
Zimmermann, who ended the season at 20-8, opened by pinning Ste. Genevieve’s Zoe Cook in 3:15.
She then pinned Sikeston’s Rehanna Jones in 1:59.
Zimmermann suffered her first loss to Kirsten Klein of Festus in the quarterfinals by a pin in 4:34.
Zimmermann bounced back to earn a 12-4 major decision over Park Hills Central’s Hannah Allen.
McCluer’s Ahkia Holloway then claimed a 14-6 major decision over Zimmermann to end her season.
Straatmann, who was 23-16 this season, had a first-round bye before being pinned by Rockwood Summit’s Addie Wilhelm in 2:50.
After another bye, Straatmann pinned her next two foes. She stopped Lindbergh’s Nia Perniciaro in 0:47 and Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson in 3:46.
Fox’s Kylee Bearden then pinned Straatmann in 3:36.
Sullivan, who went 8-21 this season, opened her bracket with a bye. She then was pinned by Poplar Bluff’s Alexis Rowland in 1:09. In the wrestleback bracket, she was pinned by Oakville’s Annalise Brown in 3:58.