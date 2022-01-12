It was a sweep for the Union wrestling Wildcats Friday against the visitors from Webster Groves.
Union’s boys captured a 34-24 victory over the Statesmen. Union won the girls meet, 24-6.
Boys
The meet ran quickly with two contested matches. Each won one.
Union’s Gabe Hoekel (152) claimed a 10-2 major decision over Max Knight.
“Gabe Hoekel had a good match against a quality kid at 152,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “He did well and was able to push and get to a major decision victory late in the third period.”
Webster Groves’ Patrick Brown (220) pinned Union’s Bradley Scott in 2:35.
The rest of the points were scored on forfeits.
Union’s winners were Elias Neely (138), Hunter Garrett (145), Trey Ladymon (160), Bowen Ward (170) and Lucas Hoekel (182).
Webster Groves claimed walkovers from Ben Kane (113), Cy Holder (126) and David Mancuso (285).
Girls
Each team won one contested match. Union added three forfeit wins.
In contested matches, Union’s Gianna Schreck (174) pinned Marcella Lucear in 1:28.
Webster Groves’ Talia Lee (125) pinned Charly Sullivan in 0:44.
Union’s forfeit winners were Lillie Zimmermann (120), Gracie Straatmann (141) and Ella Purschke (149).
Both Union squads compete Tuesday in the Four Rivers Conference Tournament. Owensville is hosting the event this year.