Gearing up to host this week’s Union tournaments, the wrestling Wildcats fell in tri-meets Wednesday.
Union’s boys fell to De Soto, 36-30, and St. Charles, 48-36.
The Lady ’Cats were beaten by De Soto, 24-18, and St. Charles, 45-12.
Union hosts the Union Girls Wrestling Tournament Friday and the Union Boys Wrestling Tournament Saturday.
A total of 22 schools, including area schools St. Clair, St. Francis Borgia Regional, Washington, Pacific and Union, are expected Friday.
The boys tournament has 17 schools with St. Clair, Borgia and Union competing.
Wrestling Friday starts at 4:15 p.m. The boys will start wrestling at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said there were standouts during Wednesday’s meet.
“Trey Ladymon has continued to impress me as a freshman,” Cranmer said. “He is still building his confidence, but he leads the team in wins and pins.”
Gabe Hoekel and Bowen Ward also impressed.
“Gabe Hoekel was back in the lineup and continued to lead by example with his dedication and hard work,” Cranmer said. “(Bowen) Ward wrestled well again. He really has to focus when he gets in high-stress matches and learn to win those close matches so he is prepared to make a run in the state tournament.”
De Soto
In the boys match against De Soto, Union won two of the four contested bouts.
Hoekel (145) pinned De Soto’s Hunter Adams in 1:32, and Ladymon (160) pinned Thomas Waggoner in 1:05.
De Soto’s Avery Goode (152) pinned Union’s Cade Knese in 3:46, and Asa Foeller (220) pinned Union’s Bradley Scott in 0:51.
Union’s Ty Greenwalt (106), Ward (170) and Lucas Hoekel (182) won by forfeit.
De Soto’s forfeit winners were Braxton Drummond (120), Josh Kaempfe (132), Wyatt Ruengert (138) and Timothy Harmon (285).
In the girls meet, De Soto won two of the three contested matches.
Union’s Charly Sullivan (125) pinned Paytan Rulo in 1:05.
De Soto’s Riley Coleman (141) pinned Ella Purschke in 1:33. De Soto’s Ella Bradley (174) pinned Gianna Schreck in 1:15.
Union’s forfeit winners were Lillie Zimmermann (120) and Emily Struebbe (194).
De Soto’s Jillian Heath (130) was unopposed.
St. Charles
Although the Pirates won the boys meet, 48-30, Union won three of the four contested bouts.
Gabe Hoekel (145) pinned St. Charles’ David Thorne in 1:25. Ladymon (160) pinned Yidenpen Bayili in 1:57. Ward (170) pinned Will Snodgrass in 3:26.
St. Charles’ Logan Underwood (152) pinned Knese in 1:00.
Union’s forfeit winners were Lucas Hoekel (182), Scott (220) and Greenwalt (106).
Unopposed St. Charles wrestlers were Charlie Reid (113), Noah Nordmann (120), Brody Adams (126), Ken Hughes (132), Logan Brown (138), Josiah Wilcutt (195) and Josh Lund (285).
On the girls side, Union’s two wins against St. Charles both came by forfeit. Zimmermann (120) and Purschke (149) were unopposed.
St. Charles won all four contested matches.
Hayley Newtown (125) pinned Sullivan in 0:42. Elizabeth Brooksher (141) won a 5-3 decision over Gracie Straatmann.
Olivia Schiffer (174) pinned Schreck in 2:50. Maddy Palmer (194) pinned Struebbe in 2:50.
St. Charles’ forfeit winners were Alyssa King (110), Makayla Hughes (159), Heather Simon (235) and Lexi Butler (100).