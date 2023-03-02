Wrestling in two different sessions, Union’s MSHSAA Wrestling Championships qualifiers suffered similar fates last week in Columbia.
Union’s three state qualifiers on the girls side competed in Class 1, which ran Wednesday and Thursday. Seniors Lillie Zimmermann (110) and Brianna Keiser (115) each won one match. Junior Gracie Straatmann (140) dropped both bouts.
The lone Union boy, sophomore Trey Ladymon, competed in the Class 3 boys meet, which ran Friday and Saturday. He wrestled three times, winning his middle match.
Zimmermann, who ended 15-5 on the season, lost a 3:40 pin to Neosho’s Sydnee Baldwin in the opener.
Zimmermann came back to pin North Point’s Hailey Ivancic in 2:26, but lost in the second round of wrestlebacks to Monett’s Kayrie Burdett, 5-1.
Keiser, who was 22-9 this season, won her opener over South Harrison’s Kentli Whitaker by a 1:54 pin.
In the quarterfinals, Seneca’s Louella Graham earned a 7-5 overtime victory over Keiser. Graham went on to place fifth.
North Point’s Alyssa Anderson then pinned Keiser in 1:41.
Straatmann drew Holden’s Charlie Gregg in the opening round and was pinned in 1:20. Gregg went on to finish fifth.
In the wrestleback round, Lawson’s Aliyah Jesse pinned Straatmann in 2:54. Straatmann ended at 35-14.
In the next session, Ladymon (40-7) opened the Class 3 boys 165-pound division with a 10-8 overtime loss to Farmington’s Owen Birkner.
Ladymon bounced back, knocking out Smithville’s Haze Middleton by a 12-3 major decision.
North Point’s Jackson Sapp then finished Ladymon’s run with a 2:00 pin. Sapp went on to finish fourth in the weight class.