Competing at home Wednesday, the Union boys wrestling Wildcats swept Ladue, 42-24, and Parkway Central, 60-0.
In girls action, Union beat Ladue, 24-6.
“We did not have a lot of matches, but we wrestled well in the ones that we did,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said.
Boys
Against Ladue, Union won five of the seven contested matches. The rest were forfeits.
Union’s winners were:
• Wyatt Davis (145) pinned Ladue’s Jake Shelton in 1:05.
• Gabriel Hoekel (152) pinned Sam Loiterstein in 2:52.
• Chris McQueen (220) pinned Robert English in 2:27.
• Braden Pracht (120) won an 8-5 decision over David Ciorba.
“Braden Pracht made his first start and got two good wins on the night,” Cranmer said. “He was playing football up until this week, so he only had a few practices before Wednesday’s duals. He is going to be a freshman who makes a big difference in the lineup for the next four years.”
• Sam Inman (126) won a 12-9 decision over Calvin Ciorba.
“Sam Inman also had a great match against Ladue,” Cranmer said. “He was trailing 7-1 in the first period and clawed his way back to get the score back to 9-9 in the third. He then got a late turn to secure the final near-fall and win 12-9.”
Ladue’s winners were:
• Manareldeen Fajors (132) pinned Hunter Garrett in 4:23; and
• Jacob Mann (138) pinned Elias Neely in 0:53.
Union’s forfeit winners were Bowen Ward (160), Seth Inman (170) and Ryder Kuenzel (182).
Ladue’s forfeit winners were Liam Current (285) and Will Haybron (113).
Both teams were open at 195 and 106.
Union won both contested bouts against Parkway Central.
• Kuenzel (182) pinned Yousef Ahmed in 1:35; and
• Pracht (120) pinned Lateef Barrett in 2:30.
Union’s forfeit winners were Neely (138), Davis (145), Hoekel (152), Ward (160), Seth Inman (170), McQueen (220), Sam Inman (126) and Garrett (132).
Both teams were open at 195, 285, 106 and 113.
Girls
In the lone contested bout against Ladue, Ladue’s Scarlette Maier (143) pinned Union’s Alexis Lopez in 0:47.
Union’s points were scored on forfeit wins by Kylee Mobley (127), Gianna Schreck (174), Jaiden Powell (195) and Brianna Keiser (117).
“I told the team that I was more proud of how they competed in those situations and overcame adversity,” Cranmer said. “It is going to be a crazy year with so much uncertainty but we have to focus on what is in our control.”
Union is scheduled to wrestle Friday and Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.