Union’s wrestling program headed to St. Peters Wednesday night to close out the 2021 portion of the season at the Ft. Zumwalt South Tri-Meet.
Both the Union boys and girls wrestled, but only one result was available at deadline.
In boys wrestling, Vianney beat the Wildcats, 57-12.
Union won two of the six contested bouts.
Gabe Hoekel (152) pinned Vianney’s Nate Dalton in 2:56.
Trey Ladymon (160) pinned Vianney’s Owen Dalpoas in 1:33.
In the other contested matches, Vianney’s Anthony Lentz (145) earned a 3-1 decision over Cade Knese. Wesley Kruger (170) pinned Union’s Michael Alvarado in 1:25.
Jack Burke (182) pinned Union’s Kota Antemate in 0:31. Andrew Lumsden (220) got the pin against Union’s Bradley Scott in 4:58.
Vianney’s forfeit winners were Matthew Krobath (113), Zak Poulsen (120), Josh Schmitt (126), Cash Beckermann (132), Kyle Culleton (138) and Sam Berger (195).
Union also lost to Ft. Zumwalt South, but no score or results were available.
Union lost to Ft. Zumwalt South in girls action. The meet score and match results were not available at deadline.
Union’s next scheduled meet is at home Friday, Jan. 7, against Webster Groves.