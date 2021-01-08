For the second time in the 2020-21 school year, a Union Tournament will be taking place ... without the host school.
Due to COVID-19, the Union girls basketball team had to withdraw Friday from its own event, scheduled to start Monday.
With Union's withdrawal, the tournament is down to six teams and the format now will change. It will be two pools of three teams each. Pool play will take place Monday, Tuesday and Thursday with the final round scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16. The schedule is below.
Union also hosted its softball tournament during the fall without the home team.
This is the second time Union has had to halt its girls basketball season.
41st Union Girls Basketball Invitational
Pool A — Jefferson City, Borgia, Ft. Zumwalt North
Pool B — Southern Boone, St. Clair, Sullivan
Monday, Jan. 11
Jefferson City vs. Ft. Zumwalt North, 5:30 p.m.
Southern Boone vs. Sullivan, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Ft. Zumwalt North vs. Borgia, 5:30 p.m.
St. Clair vs. Sullivan, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Southern Boone vs. St. Clair, 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson City vs. Borgia, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Consolation, 2:30 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Championship, 5:30 p.m.