Led by medalist Skylar Traffas, the Union girls golf Lady ’Cats won a tri-meet over St. Clair and Pacific Wednesday at Birch Creek Golf Club.
Traffas shot 49 and reached par on the fourth and fifth holes.
As a team, Union recorded a score of 206 to win the meet. St. Clair was next at 222 while Pacific checked in at 226.
“I was really pleased with our results from the match,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “We had multiple PRs for our girls and Skylar Traffas played well, earning the medalist spot. I think playing at Birch Creek eased our minds a bit. We will see how we continue to progress through our busy schedule the next few weeks.”
Following Traffas were Sydney Hittson (51), Alisha Skiles (52), Kaylee Simpson (54) and Natalie Miner (58).
Kynzi Humphrey led St. Clair at 53. Following were Anna Conner (56), Jordyn Hampson (56), Allie Cook (57) and Alyssa Taylor (63).
“We had some good holes, but we really struggled with putting,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “I thought we hit the ball well. We just had too many three-or-four putts unfortunately.”
Pacific’s leader was Lexi Carter at 52. Pacific’s other golfers were Maddie Brooks (54), Macy Caldwell (58), Jenna Pettus (62) and Aaliyah Haddox (63).
Union’s Destinee Goddard shot 57 to earn medalist honors in the JV meet.