Less than a week after falling to the Washington Blue Jays, the Union boys basketball Wildcats reversed the score on their neighbors to the north.
Union (3-1) defeated the Blue Jays (2-2) at home Tuesday, 48-43.
“I am so proud of our kids because I thought we just grinded it out,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “It wasn’t pretty and not something everyone will look at as beautiful basketball, but sometimes you just have to grind it out.”
Washington Head Coach Grant Young said Union was ready to play.
“They came out, they were fired up, and they turned us over,” Young said. “They got some easy buckets out of it. We had opportunities where we could have scored. We missed a lot of opportunities. Credit to their defense in containing us and not letting us finish those opportunities.”
In the season opener at the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, Washington came back to beat the Wildcats, 64-52. That game was fresh in Simmons’ mind when the two teams met again in Union Tuesday.
The game was tied after one quarter, 11-11. Union pulled out to a lead while Washington rotated heavily due to foul trouble in the second quarter. The Wildcats were up by nine before junior Kaner Young hit a three-point basket to lift the Blue Jays near the end of the quarter. Union led at the break, 24-18.
“Their defense was running, jumping and trapping everywhere,” Grant Young said. “You’ve got to stay spread on the floor, move the basketball, find your teammates and attack the basket more. Credit to their defense. They made us turn it over. I thought our reserves did a good job when we were in foul trouble in the first half. We kept close going into the half.”
As had happened at the Turkey Tournament, Washington chipped into Union’s lead in the third quarter. The Blue Jays started the third quarter on a 6-2 run, but stalled out two points short, 26-24. Union was able to hold a four-point lead after three quarters, 32-28.
“That’s where you have to take over the game,” Grant Young said. “You’ve got to be able to finish and we didn’t have that attitude. We gave up two easy layups after that. That just deflated us again.”
Down the stretch, Union was able to largely keep it at a two-possession lead and sealed the win, 48-43.
Junior Ozzie Smith, elevated to the starting lineup, scored 11 points to lead Union. He hit one three-point basket and added six assists and one rebound.
Senior Will Herbst and junior Kieran Wors each scored eight points.
Herbst hit two key three-point baskets in the fourth quarter. He added four rebounds, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot. Herbst also scrambled in other ways, securing a loose ball at a critical moment in the fourth quarter and getting a timeout before Washington could force a tie-up.
“Will did it all tonight,” Simmons said. “He hit two threes, which is something you don’t count on him changing the game from the outside. What he does defensively is one of those things nobody pays attention to, but the other team was paying attention to it. The coaches were paying attention to it. He has no agenda. He just wants to win. From the first day of practice, he’s changed the way we approach the game. What he does on the floor is contagious. Our kids are getting more gritty and tough.”
Junior Gavin Mabe came off the bench to score five points with four rebounds and a steal.
Senior Liam Hughes, junior Ryan Rapert and sophomore Hayden Parmenter each scored four points.
Hughes also had four rebounds and two blocked shots. Rapert added six assists and a rebound. Parmenter pulled down a rebound.
Juniors Trent Bailey and Karson Eads scored two points apiece. Eads also had two assists and a steal.
“We did the little things,” Simmons said. “Gavin took a charge. Will took two charges. That set the tone across the board.”
Senior Mark Hensley led the Blue Jays with 20 points. Hensley seldom was stopped when he got the ball between the blocks. He also was a force on the boards at both ends.
“He’s the epitome of that inside man who rebounds and attacks the basket,” Grant Young said. “We’re lucky we have him as that inside presence.”
Simmons said Hensley makes a difference for Washington.
“The Hensley kid is a monster,” Simmons said. “It takes an entire team to keep him off the glass, and we didn’t do a very good job of that. I thought we battled him.”
However, Hensley picked up his second foul early in the second quarter and sat for much of the rest of the half.
Junior Adyn Kleinheider was the only Blue Jay to score in each quarter and he closed with 10 points.
Kaner Young ended with five points, all scored in the second quarter.
Seniors Sam Paule and Ian Junkin both closed with three points. Paule hit a three-point basket, one of two for the Blue Jays, in the fourth quarter. Junkin was 3-4 from the free-throw stripe.
Junior Dylan Bartlett scored two points at the free-throw line.
The Blue Jays went 9-20 from the charity stripe.
“We had opportunities,” Grant Young said. “We have to finish at the basket and make our free throws. Only losing by five, you’ve got to put your free throws in and that was a big difference.”
Both coaches hope to build from the game.
“That’s a win we really wanted to get,” Simmons said. “That was a great win for us.”
Grant Young felt his team can learn from the loss.
“This is a good learning opportunity for our kids,” Grant Young said. “This is a good game where you can either take a lot from it, or not learn from it. I think our kids will take a lot from it and learn to improve from it before we play our tough conference games.”
Union returns to action next Wednesday, hosting Farmington. The Blue Jays play Monday at Owensville before hosting Sullivan Tuesday.