Three Union wrestlers claimed Four Rivers Conference championships Tuesday in Owensville.
Union had two winners on the girls side, Lillie Zimmermann (115) and Charly Sullivan (120). On the boys side, Gabe Hoekel (152) won the league title.
In the team standings, Union’s girls placed third with 93 points.
St. Clair was the winning team with 194.5 points. Sullivan placed second at 159 points.
Following Union were Owensville (87) and Pacific (41).
Union’s boys ended sixth with 66.5 points.
Pacific won the title with 174.5 points with St. James ending second at 167 points.
Sullivan (149.5), St. Clair (140.5) and Owensville (128) also finished in front of Union.
Three Union wrestlers placed second. Union’s Josey Alfermann (110) and Ella Purschke (141) were runners-up in the girls meet. Bowen Ward (170) finished second on the boys side.
Gracie Straatmann (135) claimed third in the girls meet. On the boys side, Elias Neely (138) claimed third.
Hunter Garrett (145) and Lucas Hoekel (182) both closed out with fourth-place finishes in the boys tournament..
Gianna Schreck (159) ended fifth in the girls meet.
Bradley Scott (220) ended sixth in the boys meet.
Zimmermann won all three of her bouts. She pinned St. Clair’s Lili Vernon in 0:45, won a 9-0 major decision over Sullivan’s Karen Dietzler and prevailed in overtime against Owensville’s Elizabeth Adams, 7-5.
Sullivan was the only wrestler in her weight class.
Gabe Hoekel won three of his four matches by pins.
Hoekel pinned St. James’ Dylan Schacht (0:58), Owensville’s Gabriel Soest (3:24) and Pacific’s Austin Tennyson (1:12). He won a 5-2 decision over Sullivan’s Colton Brendel.
Alfermann had one match, losing a 1:06 pin to St. Clair’s Janessa Avila.
Purschke went 3-1 in contested matches, pinning Owensville’s McKenzy Echols (0:51), Pacific’s Lana Todahl (1:46) and Sullivan’s Julianna Graddy (3:00). She was pinned by St. Clair’s Hannah Thacker in 1:05.
Ward went 4-1 in the meet. He pinned Pacific’s Cameron Reece (2:45) while winning a major decision against St. Clair’s Lane Sohn (14-2) and a technical fall over Owensville’s Alan Kopp (18-3). Ward claimed a medial forfeit over Sullivan’s Austin Brock.
Carter Wilfong of St. James pinned Ward in 1:28.
Straatmann lost both of her contested bouts, getting pinned by Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson in 1:00 and St. Clair’s Jossie Hopkins in 4:38.
Neely went 3-2 with pins of Owensville’s Timothy Winterbauer (4:34), Pacific’s Dylan Stout (0:25) and St. James’ Ty Yates (1:23).
Neely dropped a 6-3 decision to St. Clair’s Bass Hughes and a 15-2 major decision to Sullivan’s Adam Peregoy.
Garrett won one of his four matches, pinning Owensville’s Tyler Scheer in 1:40. He lost by pins to St. James’ Cody Wilfong and St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock. Sullivan’s Ethan Hurt won by major decision.
Lucas Hoekel went 2-3, pinning St. James Seth Keeney (1:26) and Sullivan’s Bennett Sherrell (3:08). Losses were to Pacific’s Dominic Calvin, St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders and Owensville’s Landon Kramme.
Schreck was pinned in her first bout in 2:58 and had to medically forfeit the other three.
Scott was pinned in all five of his matches.