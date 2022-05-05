For the third time in a row, the Four Rivers Conference boys track championship trophy is headed to Union.
The Wildcats scored 169.5 points Monday to win the league meet in Owensville.
The host Dutchmen were second at 128 points while Sullivan (110) and St. Clair (105) also broke 100 points.
Pacific was fifth at 70.5 points while St. James scored 64, Hermann ended with 50 and New Haven rounded out the field at 16 points.
Pacific Head coach Jim Menderski indicated the scores could change as there were major issues with the on-site scoring software during the meet. That knocked out the meet’s live scoring feed.
The final results, as of deadline, follow below.
St. James’ Kaiden Snyder won four individual events, the 100 and 200 dash races and both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Events
• 100-meter dash — Snyder won in 11.27. St. Clair’s Alex Reinwald and St. James’ Omero Inda were next.
• 200-meter dash — Snider hit the line in 23.05 with Reinwald and Union’s Elias Neely rounding out the top three.
• 400-meter dash — Owensville’s Jacob Breedlove won in 51.04. Neely was second with Pacific’s Vincent Hoffman third.
• 800-meter run — Union’s Bryson Pickard captured the title in 2:03.12. Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk and Pacific’s Collin Haley were next.
• 1,600-meter run — Kirk captured the title in 4:45.47 with New Haven’s Hunter Tallent and Union’s Gabe Hoeckel following.
• 3,200-meter run — Hoekel won with a time of 10:32.83. Owensville’s Lucas Morgan and Sullivan’s Kirk finished in the next two spots.
• 110-meter hurdles — Snyder won the title in 15.51. Owensville’s Bryce Payne and Sullivan’s Wyatt Kraus captured the next two spots.
• 300-meter hurdles — Snyder made it four wins by taking the title in this race in 40.67. Payne was second with Union’s Ryan Ewald taking third.
• 400-meter relay — Owensville’s team of Blake Elliot, Layne Evans, Tanner Meyer and Charlie Whelan won in 46.17. Sullivan and Union were next.
• 800-meter relay — St. Clair’s foursome of Noah Arndt, Skyler Sanders, Logan Smith and Reinwald captured the title in 1:33.19, edging out Owensville. Union was third.
• 1,600-meter relay — The Union squad of Hayden Burke, Neely, Ewald and Pickard won with a time of 3:29.92. Pacific and St. Clair placed second and third, respectively.
• 3,200-meter relay — Union won in 8:53.42 with Hoekel, Will Herbst, Taylor Meyer and Pickard competing. St. Clair and Owensville were next.
• Shot put — Hermann’s Gavin Hackmann won with a top throw of 12.61 meters. Union’s Cameron Kriete and Hermann’s Bryce Williams finished second and third, respectively.
• Discus — Kriete claimed the title at 38.61 meters. Hermann’s Schuler Erickson and Hackmann were next.
• High jump — Sullivan’s Kirk won by clearing 1.78 meters. Union’s Evan Swoboda and Owensville’s Gabriel Soest claimed the next two spots.
• Long jump — St. Clair’s Austin Dunn landed at 6.08 meters to win. Pacific’s Haley and St. Clair’s Arndt were second and third.
• Triple jump — Dunn won with a distance of 12.53 meters. Union’s Wyatt Birke was second with Sullivan’s Andrew Schlueter was third.
• Pole vault — St. Clair’s Caleb Muschany cleared 3.57 meters to win the top spot. Owensville’s Ashton Kramme and Trenton Million were next.
• Javelin — Union’s Nick Birke won with a top distance of 43.25. Kriete was second with Sullivan’s Robert York placing third.