Names might be different, but the result was the same Monday at St. Clair.
Union’s soccer Lady ’Cats opened their 2022 season with a 6-0 Four Rivers Conference victory over the Lady Bulldogs (2-2, 0-1) Monday.
“It was a good first game for us,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We came out with a lot of possession in the first half. I thought we knocked a little rust off and the kids looked pretty good.”
St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said Union has reloaded.
“They have built a program where every year they bring in kids who are varsity ready,” Isgrig said. “They get a lot of club kids who are playing all year round and Matt does a really good job with them. Not the result we wanted tonight, but I think our kids will learn a lot from it. Our kids never quit. They played hard.”
While Union dominated possession, the Lady Bulldogs were able to keep the visitors from finding the back of the net for much of the first half.
A combination of defensive blocks, saves by St. Clair goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski and Union misses kept the game scoreless.
Union freshman Sophia Helling, a substitute, broke the tie with 15:48 left in the first half.
Senior Maliyah Minor doubled the lead with 4:19 to play in the half and it was 2-0 at the intermission.
While the skies threatened to open up, the only rain came in the form of Union shots at the St. Clair goal in the second half.
Union found the net four additional times.
Jewelle Anderson, a freshman, made it 3-0 just 1:04 into the second half, heading in a rebound off the crossbar.
Sophomore Mya Minor scored the next two with 32:47 and 26:16 to play.
Maliyah Minor matched her sister with her second goal with 15:31 remaining in the game.
Mya Minor and sophomore Mia Smith each logged two assists. Maliyah Minor and Marisa Schollenberger had one assist each.
“Our production is going to be that way,” Fennessey said. “We’re going to need everybody to help pitch in and score. All of those girls have great opportunities to score on any night. To get Jewelle and Sophia to score their first high school goals was good. It helps to build confidence.”
Senior Sydney Ransom was credited with three saves in the Union goal.
“Defensively, we’re going to take a lot from this game and learn from it,” Isgrig said. “The score didn’t reflect it, but I thought we did a lot of things better in the second half than we did in the first half. I liked our fight throughout the night. It just wasn’t a good result, but I thought we worked pretty hard.”
After hosting Borgia Tuesday, the Lady ’Cats return to action with a home game against Owensville Thursday.
St. Clair goes to Owensville Tuesday and hosts Pacific Thursday in Four Rivers Conference matches.