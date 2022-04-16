Union’s boys golfers prevailed Tuesday in a Four Rivers Conference quad at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
The Wildcats scored 184 while St. James was next at 189, Sullivan shot 192 and host St. Clair ended at 201.
While St. Clair finished last in the team standings, it did have the meet’s top golfer, Ryan Bozada, who fired a nine-hole round of 41 (four over par).
Bozada parred six holes to lead the field.
Union had the next two finishers, Garrett Klenke and Jace Pipes. Both shot 42.
Klenke carded a birdie on the third hole and added three pars.
“Garrett had a rough start but finished strong with birdie to help his score,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said.
Pipes reached par on five holes for his best-ever round.
“That is a pretty solid score for him,” Goddard said. “He has progressively improved on the season. I can foresee him busting a round out in the upper 30s if conditions are favorable.” Union’s other golfers were Will Herbst (47), Colin Trybus (53) and Dalton Adkins (56).
“Will played a solid round and did what I have been asking him to do, which was limit his bad holes to double bogeys or better,” Goddard said. “Colin had an improvement from his previous scores as well.”
Golfing for St. James were Hunter Redburn (45), Wilson McDaniel (48), Harrison Janes (48), Ryan Spurgeon (48) and Jake Wilson (50).
Sullivan’s golfers were Logan Watters (45), Kaleb White (47), Luke Todd (49), Blake Sappington (51) and Charlie Lohden (54).
St. Clair’s other golfers were Hayden Johnson (49), Brandon Barnes (55), Carter Short (56) and Anthony Broeker (57).
Isaiah Cairer of St. James shot 50 to earn medalist honors in the JV meet.