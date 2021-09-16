Union boys soccer Head Coach Matt Fennessey hopes Saturday’s win over Pacific is a good omen.
The Wildcats (4-2) shut out the Indians (3-3), 4-0, Saturday to claim the Pacific Tournament consolation title.
“We love beating the conference teams,” Fennessey said. “It’s always a good thing to be able to go to their place and beat them.”
Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith saw the game as an example of what needs to be improved.
“Our boys played hard and were in it nearly the entire game,” Smith said. “We came to play, but the way we finished the game left something to be desired. We have to work on finishing the game out. We’ll see them two more times in conference play this season.”
Union netted one goal in the opening half and added three more in the second half for the win.
Any time the two Four Rivers Conference rivals play, it’s usually a close game. The two teams have been at or near the top of the league standings in recent years. Last year, Union defeated Pacific for the tournament championship.
However, after first-round losses, both squads ended up in the consolation bracket.
“It was a good way to end the tournament,” Fennessey said. “We went 2-1 in the tournament, which was nice for our kids. We played well in most games and overall had good results.”
Following an opening loss to Parkway West, Union outscored its foes by a 9-1 score.
Union secured the shutout, which Fennessey felt was important.
“Cooper Bailey was a little disappointed when we gave up a goal in the last minute against Windsor in the consolation semifinal,” Fennessey said. “This time, we focused on finishing the game off with the shutout.”
Fennessey said Ian Meyer did a good job leading the defense, and he also scored a goal from a header.
Noah Elbert scored Union’s first goal. Isaiah Cojocaru and Ardell Young also scored for the Wildcats.
Will Herbst assisted on three goals.
Fennessey also credited defenders Peyton Stowe, Donoven Sherwood and Jace Pipes for helping to secure the shutout.