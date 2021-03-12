Play on, Lady ’Cats!
After winning the school’s first girls basketball district title since 1986 last week, Union kept its season going Wednesday with a 63-46 Class 5 sectional victory over Ursuline Academy.
“I’m just proud of them,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “In coaching, you enjoy a win for a little bit and then get back to work.”
Senior guard Reagan Rapert said there’s good energy within the program.
“It’s exciting,” Reagan Rapert said. “Everyone was excited about tonight. We knew we had to just go out there and do what we were best at. We started out a little rough, but we got going in the second half. Our press turned them over quite a bit in the first half.”
Union senior Emily Gaebe is enjoying the moment.
“It was amazing,” Gaebe said. “Just getting out there and still being able to play is amazing. This is as good as our soccer playoff runs. The whole community and crowd coming out is just amazing. There’s so much support. I just love playing with that.”
Union (17-1) now plays Saturday at Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (17-5) with a trip to the MSHSAA Championships in Springfield on the line. Union has not played at that level since 1980.
Union had a bit of a slow start but led Ursuline Academy after eight minutes, 14-10.
“We got into a little foul trouble early, and then it took us a while to get into a flow,” Pat Rapert said. “I thought once we adapted to the way things were being called, we were able to get going. We rebounded well, too.”
At the half, Union was up, 29-16. Union continued to baffle the Bears in the third quarter and led 53-30 going to the fourth quarter.
“We knew their size was going to be an issue,” Pat Rapert said. “We knew we were going to have to be physical and put a body on them. They had a couple of easy buckets early, but after that we settled in and did a good job.”
The Lady ’Cats were led by a pair of seniors.
Reagan Rapert netted 23 points to lead all scorers in the game. She was perfect at the free-throw line, going 11-11. She was 8-8 in the final quarter.
“Throughout the years, I’ve really had to focus on those,” Reagan Rapert said about her free-throw shooting. “I’m usually tired at the end of the game, and knocking those down is usually a key element to the game.”
Gaebe scored 13 points while going 3-6 from the free-throw stripe.
“Emily got us going early,” Pat Rapert said. “She made some baskets around the rim and was playing physical.”
Gaebe said it was a challenge.
“It definitely was hard,” she said. “They were a big team. We just had to keep boxing out and be the stronger team.”
Other Union scorers were Julia Overstreet with eight points, Kelsey Brake with seven points, Maddie Helling with six points and Megan Siedhoff with three points.
Union hit seven three-point baskets. Brake, Helling and Overstreet each had two. Siedhoff added one.
Union went 16-23 from the free-throw line.
“We’re not extremely deep,” Pat Rapert said. “I had a freshman come off the bench tonight, Kelsey Brake, who played extremely well. She’s going to be a good one.”
Ursuline had two players tie for the scoring lead. Hannah Scherzinger and Ali Adrian both netted 11 points.
Molly Higgins came off of the bench to score seven points.
Addie Rhea was next with six points.
Maggie Hodge and Brooklynn Williams scored four points apiece. Maria Cavato added three points.
Ursuline hit four three-point baskets and went 10-13 from the free-throw line.
Ursuline came out with a plan to slow down play. The Bears were patient on the offensive end and scored the first four points.
“I think a lot of teams try to slow us down,” Gaebe said. “They know when we speed up and press, nothing can stop us when we get into the swing of things.”
Union, on the other end, appeared impatient and direct. Union finally grabbed the lead with 3:26 to go in the opening quarter after Helling knocked down a three-point basket.
Ursuline briefly retook the lead on a pair of free throws by Rhea, but Union got a three-point play from Overstreet to start a 9-2 run through the early part of the second quarter. The Lady ’Cats never trailed after that.
“They were open, but they just didn’t knock shots down,” Pat Rapert said. “I wanted them to get into a flow. I didn’t want them to be nervous and tighten up, so I let them do what they normally do.”
Reagan Rapert said the offense was going to come through.
“That’s just how we are,” she said. “We just get it and go pretty fast. Once we settled in and kept going, it was good.”
“We’ll just keep going and get ready to play Saturday,” Reagan Rapert said.
“We’ve got to keep going and keep practicing,” Gaebe said. “We’ve got to keep our motivation up. We’re all just so excited to be here and make it this far because we haven’t in such a long time.”