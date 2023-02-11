Union wins Borgia Tournament
Buy Now

Union team members and coaches pose with the championship trophy after winning the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Tournament title over Parkway South Saturday, 52-48.

 Bill Battle

The third time was the charm for the Union basketball Lady ’Cats.

Union (17-5) rallied from a seven-point second-half deficit to defeat top-seeded Parkway South (17-5) in the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Tournament championship game, 52-48.