The third time was the charm for the Union basketball Lady ’Cats.
Union (17-5) rallied from a seven-point second-half deficit to defeat top-seeded Parkway South (17-5) in the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Tournament championship game, 52-48.
Trailing 44-43 with 3:49 to play, Union got a pair of three-point baskets from Kelsey Brake and another from Fallyn Blankenship against a pair of Ava McCulla baskets to close out the scoring.
Union also played for tournament championships at Lutheran South and in its own tournament, but this was the first title for the Lady ’Cats.
KLPW Radio MVP Sophia Helling led Union with 22 points.
Mya Minor and Ava Sykes each scored eight points. Brake and Blankenship both scored six points. Lucy Koenigsfeld added two points.
Ava McCulla and Alivia McCulla each scored 16 points for Parkway South. Annalise Dorr chipped in 10 points and Emma Heimlich scored six points.
Ft. Zumwalt South defeated Washington for third place, 46-29.
University City defeated Rockwood Summit for the consolation title with a 62-55 win in double overtime.
Borgia won the seventh-place game over Normandy, 51-11.
Missourian All-Tournament Team
KLPW Radio MVP — Union’s Sophia Helling
Parkway South’s Ava McCulla
Parkway South’s Alivia McCulla
Ft. Zumwalt South’s Mariah Dallas
Ft. Zumwalt South’s Bryn Pawlik
Washington’s Elizabeth Reed
University City’s Jael Green
Rockwood Summit’s Abby Ulsas
Additionally, a Normandy player will be added.
Tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.