Mia Smith’s quick flick at the right post proved to be just enough Wednesday to lead the Union soccer Lady ’Cats to a 1-0 win over previously unbeaten Notre Dame (St. Louis).
Union (7-0) was able to prevail in the rematch of last year’s MSHSAA Class 3 third-place game over the Rebels (7-1-1).
The goal came after Union worked the ball down the left sideline. Aubrie Golus played the ball to Logan Baeres, who drove into the box and crossed the ball to the far post.
“Logan played a great ball to the back post,” Union Head Coach Matthew Fennessey said. “Often, Logan doesn’t get that height on the crossing passes. She got her hips around it on the end line. That’s just another way the defense is helping to contribute to the offense.”
Smith continued her run to the far post and was able to knock the ball into the next with 27:41 to go in the first half. That proved to be enough for the win.
“Mia is one of the shortest girls on the field,” Fennessey said. “She was in the right spot and with it enough to pay attention. That goal was a big deal for her.”
Union nearly doubled the lead in the second half. Maliyah Minor ripped a long shot in the second half which Notre Dame goalkeeper Anabelle Rowe parried over the crossbar.
“That’s in range for Maliyah,” Fennessey said. “Against a lot of goalies, that ball goes in. Notre Dame’s goalie was a quality goalie. She gave us trouble on the corner kicks. We like to keep it tight on the goalkeepers and we couldn’t do that on her. That was a great save she made on Maliyah. If we go up 2-0 there, it puts the game on ice.”
Sydney Ransom earned the shutout, her sixth of the season, but had some interesting moments late in the second half as Notre Dame pushed for the equalizer.
Fennessey credited Lucy Koenigsfeld from keeping Notre Dame’s Greta Kohnz from being able to run her team’s offense.
“That’s a big deal for her as a freshman marking one of the best players on this side of the state,” Fennessey said.
Weather proved to be a factor in the game. While there was no rain, Union won the pregame coin flip and opted to play out of the sun with a heavy west wind helping matters. That’s the reverse of the way Union normally attacks in the first half at home games.
“It was a pretty stiff wind before the sun went down here in the first half,” Fennessey said. “Luckily, we got the wind in the first half. I think it made a big difference in our girls’ play in the first half.”
The Lady ’Cats face another 2021 state team Friday, hosting St. Charles at 6:45 p.m. St. Charles finished second to Ursuline Academy in Class 2 last year. Ursuline has been elevated and is in Union’s district this year.
It was Alumnae Night as well and Union recognized its past players.
“We had about 25 girls come out and we want to celebrate them,” Fennessey said. “Their hard work laid the foundation for where we’re at today. We’re proud of them and how they support the program. We see a lot of them on a regular basis. It’s good to give them the time they deserve.”