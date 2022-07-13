Can one of the local teams come home with a state title?
That’s the question which will be answered later this week in Lathrop, site of the 2022 Missouri American Legion Freshman (A) State Tournament.
Union Post 297 and Washington Post 218 are representing the Ninth District in the eight-team event.
Union advanced by winning the Ninth District Tournament title Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, beating Washington twice in the championship series.
As a reward, Union will open the state tournament against host Herrick Memorial Wednesday at 8 p.m. That’s the final one of the four first-round games.
Washington Post 218 will play Ste. Genevieve Post 150, the District 13 champion, in the 5:30 p.m. game.
The event, at Lathrop High School, opens with District 10 winner Kirkwood Post 156 playing District 13 runner-up Festus Post 253 in the 12:30 p.m. game.
Jefferson City Post 5, of the Eighth District, then plays the District 14 representative. District 14 covers the southeastern part of the state, including defending state champion Jackson Post 158.
Second-round games are set for Thursday with the losers’ bracket contests at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The winners’ bracket games are set for 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
It’s possible that Union and Washington could clash again Thursday, if both have the same result Wednesday. The losers’ bracket game starts at 12:30 p.m. while the winners’ bracket game is at 5:30 p.m.
Four games, including the winners’ bracket final, are scheduled for Friday, July 15.
The losers’ bracket final runs Saturday at 1 p.m. with the championship set for 4 p.m.
Should a second title game be required, it will be played Sunday at 1 p.m.
There is no Freshman Legion level past state. Jackson is the defending state champion with Washington finishing second last season.