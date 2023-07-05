The Ninth District Junior Legion standings were about as even as possible for the regular season.
Four teams tied for first place with identical league records of 6-2 — Washington Post 218, Elsberry Post 226, Union Post 297 and St. Peters Post 313.
As such, those four teams are the top four seeds in this week’s Ninth District Junior Tournament.
Post 218, which lost to both Elsberry and Sullivan Post 18 in the regular season, is the district’s top seed on tiebreakers.
Elsberry holds the No. 2 seed with its regular season losses against St. Peters Post 313 and Pacific Post 320.
Post 297 is seeded third after regular season losses to Post 218 and Elsberry.
St. Peters Post 313 is the No. 4 seed. It’s regular season losses came against Washington and Union.
Pacific (5-3) is the fifth seed, followed by No. 6 St. Charles Post 312 (3-5), No. 7 Sullivan Post 18 (3-5) and No. 8 Wentzville Post 323 (1-7).
Hannibal Post 55 (0-8) is not playing in the postseason.
The district tournament takes place Monday through Saturday, but with no games played on Tuesday, July 4.
Games will take place both at Union High School and at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field in Washington.
In Monday’s first night of action, Washington Post 218 team took on Wentzville and St. Peters Post 313 played Pacific at Ronsick Field. In the regular season meetings, Post 218 walloped Wentzville, 12-1, and St. Peters bested Pacific, 6-5.
In Union, Elsberry played Sullivan Post and Post 297 played St. Charles. Elsberry was a 6-0 winner over Sullivan in the regular season meeting and Union slipped by St. Charles, 9-8.
Regardless of whether a team won or lost in the first round Monday, they will have at least one more game to play in the double-elimination format, which resumes Wednesday with losers’ bracket games at 6 p.m. at both sites, followed by the winners’ bracket semifinals at 8 p.m. on both fields.
Thursday, the losers’ bracket continues at Union at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. while the winners’ bracket final is set for 7 p.m. at Ronsick Field.
Friday, losers’ bracket play wraps up with games at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Union.
The championship series will then be played Saturday in Union, starting at 2 p.m.
The full schedule can be found at emissourian.com/scoreboard.
