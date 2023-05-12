Whether its Interstate 44 or Highway 63, all soccer postseason roads for Class 3 District 5 lead to Rolla.
The No. 3 seeded Lady Bulldogs are hosting the district this season where area teams Union and Washington will be looking to extend their 2023 campaigns.
Capital City (15-9) holds the No. 1 seed in the district while Union (11-7-1) is seeded second.
Rolla (12-8) slots in between the two Franklin County teams at No. 3, followed by Washington (9-13) at No. 4.
Jefferson City (12-9-1) holds the No. 5 seed. Rounding out the district are No. 6 Camdenton (12-12), No. 7 Bolivar (16-5) and No. 8 Warrensburg (6-13).
The tournament begins with all four first-round games slated to be played consecutively Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
Rolla plays Camdenton in the opening contest. The Lady Bulldogs have already beaten Camdenton once this season, 8-0, March 21 on the Lady Lakers’ home turf.
Second up is the Washington-Jefferson City matchup at noon.
The two sets of Lady Jays last met in 2017 at the Capital City Shootout, resulting in a 1-0 Washington victory.
The teams have not played in the postseason since 2012, when Jefferson City gained a district tournament win over Washington, 1-0.
Washington and Jefferson City shared three common opponents in 2023 — Father Tolton, Rock Bridge and Warrenton.
Both teams defeated Warrenton and both lost to Rock Bridge, but had differing results against Tolton. Washington defeated the Lady Trailblazers, 3-2, March 22.
Tolton defeated Jefferson City the previous day, March 21, 4-0.
Capital City goes up against Warrensburg in the 2 p.m. kickoff. The teams share two common opponents. Both lost to Smith-Cotton, but Capital City defeated Camdenton, 6-1, whereas Warrensburg fell to the Lady Lakers, 4-0.
Union and Bolivar have the final first-round game Saturday at 4 p.m. The teams last met in the 2018 Class 3 state quarterfinals, resulting in a 4-0 Union win.
Rolla is the only common opponent between Union and Bolivar this season. Union topped Rolla, 5-2, at Stierberger Stadium April 12, but Rolla wrecked Bolivar, 9-1, at Rolla April 18.
The semifinals will take place Monday. The Capital City-Warrensburg winner plays the Washington-Jefferson City winner first at 5 p.m.
In Monday’s nightcap, the Union-Bolivar winner plays the Rolla-Camdenton winner at 7 p.m.
The championship game will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The District 5 winner will advance to the quarterfinal round against the champion of Class 3 District 6.
District 6 consists of Glendale (18-3), Springfield Catholic (15-5), Branson (10-10), Willard (15-5), Parkview (10-13), West Plains (8-13), Hillcrest (5-14) and McDonald County (1-17).