Playing at home for the first time this season, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats swept Rolla, 25-13, 25-20, 25-8.
Union improved to 4-1-1 with the win. The Lady ’Cats host Potosi Tuesday and Windsor Thursday.
Statistics were not available at deadline.
Borgia volleyball
Cor Jesu Academy defended its home gym Monday in Affton, sweeping the St. Francis Borgia volleyball Lady Knights, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13.
“We looked completely overwhelmed and lost,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “Give credit to Cor Jesu as they are a very good team, but we made them look even better. As I mentioned before the season started, ball control is key, and we didn’t have much. Our serve receive and ball control were poor most of the time and it led to easy scoring for Cor Jesu all night.”
The two teams are both in Class 5 District 2 this season.
Borgia looks to bounce back Wednesday, visiting St. Clair.
Gabby Schwoeppe led Borgia’s offense with six kills. Maura Derner and Sophie Hurst each had two kills.
Josie Charboneau picked up seven digs. Joanna Gillen posted three while Brooke Leesmann had two.
Alexa Struckhoff, Mia Klak and Hurst each served an ace.
Hurst logged three solo blocks while Gillen had two. Schwoeppe was credited with a block assist.
Leesmann had seven assists while Schwoeppe and Macy Strubberg each added three.
“I am confident that we will improve throughout the season, though I know our starting point is much higher than we showed last night,” Steiger said. “We will continue to work hard and get better.”
Union boys soccer
Northwest (1-1) shut out Union in Union’s opening game.
Grant Guethle scored three goals for the Lions while Alex Drexler stopped six shots for the shutout.
Union plays Thursday at Stierberger Stadium against Waynesville.
