It was a massive week for the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats.
For the first time in some time, Union moved over the .500 mark and secured third place at last Saturday’s Cuba Tournament.
Union (6-5-1):
• Defeated Bourbon, 25-9, 25-13.
• Defeated Cuba, 25-17, 25-14.
• Split with Steelville, 25-11, 20-25.
• Lost to Warrenton in the semifinals, 27-25, 25-21.
• Defeated Steelville for third place, 25-21, 25-11.
Playing at home Monday, Union swept Cuba in regular season action, 25-9, 25-6, 25-15.
Statistics and comments from matches were not available at deadline.
Union continues this week, opening Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday at St. Clair. The Lady ’Cats stay on the road Thursday, playing a league match at Owensville. Union plays a nonleague match Friday at Steelville.