Fans got their first chance to see the new Union High School volleyball team in action Saturday.
The match was the first school event to be held on the recently refinished floor at the Union High School main gym.
During the two-set event, the team was divided into red and black teams with each having half of the 12 varsity players. Some adjustments were made after the first set to rebalance the squads.
Overall, Union head coach Khloe Getman was pleased with the event.
“Coach (Missy) Brown and I are excited for all of our returning varsity players, which is all of them except our two freshman, Sophia Helling and Katherine Bolte,” Getman said. “We expect that the two freshmen are going to make a significant impact on the court.”
Helling is a pin hitter and can play either outside hitter or right-side hitter. She was able to pick up several kills in the match.
Katherine Bolte will be the team’s second setter this season.
Union has several top returning players from last year’s 8-19-1 team, including senior libero Aubrie Brown and senior setter Rachel Bolte.
Other seniors are hitters Jessica Stallmann, Sophie Eagan and Aubrie Golus. Golus also can play defensive specialist.
Other returning players with varsity experience are Addison Williford, Kirsten Bockhorst, Lilly Wiskur, Lanie Reed and Izzy Zagarri.
“The girls hustled and made some great plays defensively and offensively,” Getman said about the scrimmage. “It’s hard to say who stood out the most.”
Getman saw several positives in the event.
“They worked hard to continue to stay positive and work through errors without getting down,” she said. “We really loved seeing the hustle on the court, and the communication was stronger than what we have seen in the past.”
Getman was pleased with the crowd, which included the members of Union’s junior varsity and freshman squads.
“One of our goals this year is to build pride and unity in our program, and it is something we talked about before anything else,” Getman said. “The JV and freshman girls really were into the game, and I am certain that energy will help us tremendously. We plan to have that for all teams in the program and hope to build a strong bond between them all. By building our energy and level of play, we hope to bring more spectators to our games and success to the program.”
Getman feels there still is work to be done before next Tuesday’s jamboree with Pacific and Seckman and later the regular season.
“All aspects of our game need to be worked on,” Getman said. “Since we are only a few practices in, we haven’t gotten to touch on every aspect, but the scrimmage was a great way to see how the girls work together in a game-like situation and start to identify strengths and weaknesses.”