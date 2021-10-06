Union’s volleyball Lady ’Cats are gaining experience in a hurry.
In the last four matches, Union (8-8-1, 1-1) has split, winning twice. Three of the four matches went to five games. The other one ended after the fourth set.
In recent matches, Union:
• Defeated Owensville on the road last Thursday in Four Rivers Conference play, 25-16, 19-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-8.
• Won last Friday at Steelville, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-7.
• Lost at Battle in Columbia Tuesday, 25-17, 25-22, 16-25, 20-25, 15-3.
• Lost at home Wednesday to Tolton Catholic, 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 26-24.
Complete statistics were not available, but in the Owensville match, Addison Williford was the kills leader with eight. Jessica Stallmann had seven, and Sophia Helling logged six. Lilly Wiskur and Kirsten Bockhorst each had five kills. Sophie Eagan added two. Rachel Bolte and Aubrie Brown each had one.
Katherine Bolte handed out 17 assists. Rachel Bolte added 13, and Brown and Stallmann each had one.
Wiskur had five blocks. Bockhorst ended at three. Eagan and Williford each had two, and Helling added one.
Helling and Wiskur each served three aces. Brown and Izzy Zagarri each had two.
Helling recorded 34 digs, a career high. Brown picked up 15 digs.
Statistics from the other matches were not available at deadline.