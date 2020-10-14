A pair of Union High School sports programs found success on the road Saturday.
Union’s volleyball Lady ’Cats finished third in the Belle Tournament.
Union (5-12-1) won pool matches over Centralia, 25-17, 25-16, and Dixon, 25-23, 25-12. The Lady ’Cats fell to event champion Rolla, 25-16, 25-22.
In the third-place match, Union beat the host team, Belle, 25-19, 25-22.
Jessica Stallmann and Sophie Eagan each had 17 kills for the day. Eagan also picked up 44 digs.
Aubrie Brown supplied 41 digs and four aces.
Union’s boys soccer team won in Poplar Bluff, 3-1, to improve to 12-3-1 on the season.
Daniel Thwing scored Union’s first goal with Ardell Young assisting.
Will Herbst made it 2-0 with an assist from Evan Hall.
Herbst assisted on Jace Pipes’ goal in the second half.
Ian Meyer made nine saves in the victory.
Assistant Coach Brady Weinhold was in charge and he also praised the play of Jacob Dowil, Luke Smith and Dillon McDuffie.