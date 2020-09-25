Playing in a tournament for the first time this season, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats placed fourth at last Saturday’s Cuba Tournament.
Union (1-7-1) had highlights, according to Head Coach Khloe Getman.
“We had great moments where things were working and clicking, we just couldn’t keep it consistent,” Getman said. “Our errors are outweighing our successes and it is hindering our ability to finish games with a win. We will continue to work on completing our attack and hope that as the season progresses we will be able to strengthen our offense.”
Union opened the day by splitting with Bourbon. The Lady Warhawks, led by former Union Head Coach Kelli Bailey, won the opening set, 25-23, but Union won the second one, 25-15. That was important for later in the event.
Four Rivers Conference rival St. James then swept Union in pool play, 25-19, 25-22.
Union advanced to the semifinals in the six-team event, but lost to Warrenton, 25-20, 25-13.
In the third-place match, Steelville swept Union, 25-21, 25-22.
Libero Aubrie Brown logged 40 digs for the tournament in leading Union’s defense.
Emma Rinne served five aces and had 14 assists.
Sophie Eagan knocked down nine kills and Kirsten Bockhorst added seven kills.
Warrenton defeated St. James for the title, 25-10, 21-25, 25-20.
Union and Warrenton could meet again in the postseason. Both teams were assigned to Class 4 District 7 by MSHSAA for 2020. They’ll be joined by Hannibal and Pacific.
MSHSAA added a fifth volleyball class this season. Union traditionally had been in Class 3 until last year, when enrollment pushed the Lady ’Cats into Class 4.