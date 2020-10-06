Finishing out September, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats are still seeking to find success.
Union (2-12-1, 0-2) fell Monday at home to Northwest, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12.
Playing Wednesday in Columbia, Union won the opening set over Tolton Catholic, 25-22. The host team took the next three, 26-24, 25-12, 25-12.
Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said the Northwest match was a tough one for her team.
“Northwest does have a very strong team all the way around,” Getman said. “Our defense worked hard and made some great plays, but our offense didn’t have much of an answer for them.”
Getman said Union was a little shorthanded.
“We were without a couple of our key players, but the girls really stepped up and worked hard,” Getman said.
Jaiden Powell, Jessica Stallmann and Lilly Wiskur each had three kills. Sophie Eagan and Addison Williford each had two kills. Aubrie Brown and Aubrie Golus had one kill apiece.
Emma Rinne recorded 13 assists.
Brown led the defense with 13 digs. Williford was next with nine and Rinne had seven.
Powell and Wiskur each had one block.
Williford served two aces while Rinne added one.
Statistics from the Tolton match were not available at deadline.