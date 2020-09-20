It took five games, but the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats now have a win in 2020.
Union (1-5) defeated Montgomery County Tuesday at home, 26-24, 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 15-7.
“It was exciting to get a win and see the girls continue to work hard the entire game,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “Montgomery County has strengths in offense and defense, but our girls made some outstanding hustle plays.”
Union had many standouts in the match.
Kirsten Bockhorst was the kills leader with seven. Sophie Eagan and Jessica Stallmann had six kills apiece.
Defensively, Aubrie Brown recorded 42 digs to lead the team. Addison Williford and Emma Rinne each had 21 digs. Rinne also had five service aces.
Rachel Bolte dished out 21 assists.
Stallmann also had two solo blocks with one block assist.
“We finally saw some success at the net,” Getman said. “Rachel was able to spread the ball, and our attack was balanced and effective. We ended the game with five solo blocks and four block assists.”
Overall, Getmen said the team has learned important lessons from the first four matches.
“The girls are starting to click on the court, and having that cohesiveness is imperative to keeping a winning attitude and staying positive,” she said. “After losing sets 3 and 4, they kept their heads in the game and stepped it up in set 5 to get the win.”
Recent Matches
Playing Thursday on the road, Union was swept by Rolla.
Scores and statistics were not available at deadline.
Last Thursday, Sept. 10, Union lost in three games at North County, 25-16, 25-11, 25-13.
Brown picked up 21 digs, Bolte added 11 and Eagan posted eight digs.
Lily Wiskur had one solo block and one block assist.
In the home opener Wednesday, Sept. 9, Union lost to Hillsboro, 25-21, 25-15.
Brown had eight digs. Bolte served four aces and Bockhorst recorded two blocks.