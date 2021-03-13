CAPE GIRARDEAU - For the first time since 1980, the Union girls basketball Lady 'Cats are headed to the MSHSAA semifinals.
Union (18-1) defeated Cape Notre Dame, (17-6) Saturday afternoon, 60-43.
Reagan Rapert netted 18 points, including going 10-10 from the free-throw line.
Emily Gaebe scored 14 points and Maddie Helling added 10.
Julia Overstreet was next with eight points. Megan Siedhoff and Kelsey Brake each had five points.
Union led 15-9 after one quarter, 27-16 at the half, and 42-31 through three quarters.
Full coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.