The home team plays on.
As the No. 6 seed in the Class 4 District 9 boys basketball tournament in Union, the host Wildcats (5-21) earned at least one more game this season after Saturday’s first-round win against the No. 3 seed, St. Clair (13-13), 40-34.
The Bulldogs opened with a 7-3 lead after one quarter and went into halftime with a 15-11 advantage.
Union started the third quarter on a 9-2 run, which was enough to turn the tide in the defensive-oriented battle. The Wildcats ended the third period with a 24-22 lead.
“That was exciting,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “I’m just really happy for the guys. It’s been a long season and tonight showed their perseverance. We missed some shots early and they weren’t falling, they just stuck with it. . . . Our defense won the game for us. We contested all their shooters and had active hands.”
The teams battled to the lowest combined score of any of the four games, two boys and two girls matchups, played in the Union gym Saturday.
“We played pretty good defensively,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We didn’t rebound the ball like we should have. We gave them too many easy shots around the rim in the second half. I thought we played hard at times, but at times they offensive rebounded and bullied us inside a little bit.”
Union’s Caleb Mabe led all scorers with 14 points.
Collin Gerdel and Mason Bailey each scored eight.
Gerdel scored three consecutive baskets during Union’s early third-quarter run to take the lead.
“He played huge,” Simmons said. “I thought he and Caleb played really well together. They put so much attention on Caleb and Collin made them pay. He was opposite and a couple of times just went really strong. There were two or three guys around him and he just showed a lot of focus to finish the shot.”
Bailey connected on 6-7 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
“At the free-throw line, he was nails,” Simmons said. “He did a really good job and handled their pressure. They have some quick guards and he didn’t back down from it.”
Kaden Motley ended with seven points and Peyton Burke rounded out the Union scoring with a three-point basket.
Dayton Turner and Johnny Kindel tied for the St. Clair scoring lead with eight points apiece.
Calvin Henry and Justin Hoffman both ended with six points.
Chase Walters added four points and Nick Dierking scored two.
Walters and Turner both recorded five rebounds. Hoffman made four rebounds. Dierking and Henry both rebounded two. Zach Browne and Kindel made one rebound apiece.
Turner dished out four assists. Henry, Kindel and Walters each made two assists.
Turner grabbed two steals. Dierking and Kindel both stole one.
The game ends the high school basketball careers of five St. Clair seniors — Turner, Henry, Hoffman, Kindel and Dierking.
“I wish for our seniors that our season wouldn’t have ended like this,” Isgrig said. “They’ve been a really good group of kids. I love each one of those kids. They’re fun to be around. They’re hard workers. They’re good basketball players and they have very bright futures ahead.”
Union advances to play the No. 2 seed, Salem (12-13) in the semifinals Tuesday at 7 p.m.