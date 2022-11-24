A trio of Union upperclassmen went undefeated in their weight classes to win at the Wright City girls wrestling Tournament Saturday.
Seniors Hannah Williams (100 pounds) and Josey Alfermann (105), along with junior Gracie Straatmann (145) each won their respective individual titles, helping the Lady ’Cats climb to fourth in the standings with 76 points.
Wright City won the meet with 138 points, followed by Mexico (105) and Sullivan (81).
Other teams included Pacific (eighth with 32 points) and St. Francis Borgia (11th, 17).
Ella Woodside-Purschke (145) and Gianna Schreck (170) both finished second.
Destiny Vlcek (190) placed fifth and Ashley Wright (155) was sixth.
Williams pinned Wright City’s Mia Volpi twice in her only two matches. The first match took 5:41, but Williams ended the rematch in just 2:43.
Alfermann pinned both Hannibal’s Erica Williams (3:07) and Mexico’s Alizabeth Welch (3:18).
Straatmann went 5-0, pinning Borgia’s Lauren Karch (0:51), Sullivan’s Katie Summers (0:40), Wright City’s Kailin Hawn (1:25) and Warrenton’s Madisen Nash (0:55).
Straatmann defeated teammate Woodside-Purschke by technical fall, 17-2.
Woodside-Purschke pinned Karch (1:32), Summers (1:35) and Hawn (0:45) and defeated Nash, 5-4.
Schreck was 3-2, pinning Sullivan’s Ruby Daily (0:28), Warrenton’s Allison Vacek (0:28) and Hannibal’s Sidney Zimmerman (0:44). Her two losses were both to the division winner, Wright City’s Caelyn Hanff by pin in 2:25 and 1:32.
Vlcek finished the tournament 0-4 and Wright went 0-5.
Union next wrestles in a home meet Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the old gym, starting at 5 p.m.