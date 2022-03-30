Nobody won more events Wednesday, March 23, than the Union track Wildcats and Lady ’Cats.
The Union boys won 11 events and the girls seven during the rain makeup for a triangular meet at Sullivan, originally scheduled for Friday, March 18.
Team scores for the meet were not reported.
“It sure was a raw opener with some rough weather, but we used this meet as a practice meet and a time trial to get a baseline for everyone,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “It served its purpose in that way. It can also serve as a lesson for how to dress for a successful meet in the cold and rain. Given that the Class 4 state meet (in 2021) was very similar weather, I would say it is a valuable lesson to learn early on in the season.”
Boys
• 100-meter dash — Union’s Wyatt Birke won in 11.63. Union’s Ryan Gerard placed second. Sullivan’s Aidan Cain was third.
• 200-meter dash — St. Clair’s Alex Reinwald took top honors in 23.38. Second went to Union’s Elias Neely and third to Union’s Donoven Sherwood.
“Elias Neely had a good day in the open 200 and the 1,600-meter relay, splitting a 54 in the 400,” Hurt said. “He surprised us with how good he looked in the 200 right out of the gate.”
• 400-meter dash — Union made it a clean sweep of the top three in the race as Bryson Pickard won in 54.64, followed by Gerard in second and Sherwood third.
“Bryson Pickard had a great day running his 800 split in 2:08 and two separate 400-meter performances in the open and the 1,600-meter relay, both in 54 seconds,” Hurt said. “That is an impressive way to start the season in those events. He has been looking very strong in practice recently.”
• 800-meter run — Union’s Gabe Hoekel finished first in 2:20. St. Clair’s Aiden Kern placed second and Sullivan’s Abram Denney third.
• 1,600-meter run — Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk finished first in 5:13. Union’s Ty Greenwalt placed second and St. Clair’s Thomas Perkins third.
• 3,200-meter run — St. Clair’s Case Busse raced to first in 11:34. Union’s Taylor Meyer finished second and St. Clair’s Perkins third.
• 110-meter high hurdles — Union’s Evan Swoboda won in 16.65. Sullivan’s Wyatt Kraus placed second and Robert York third.
“Evan Swoboda already set a new PR in the 110 hurdles, which is especially hard to do in the cold rainy weather,” Hurt said.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Union’s Ryan Ewald placed first in 44.71.
• 1,600-meter relay — Union placed first in 3:47.08.
• 800-meter sprint medley relay — St. Clair placed first in 1:47.13. Sullivan teams finished both second and third.
• 1,600-meter sprint medley relay — Union won in 4:35.74. Sullivan placed second.
• Distance medley relay — Union won in 11:59.06. Second went to St. Clair and third to Sullivan.
• Shot put — Union’s Cameron Kriete had the top throw of 11.87 meters. Sullivan’s Kirk placed second and Sullivan’s Jeremiah Rodriguez third.
• Discus — Union’s Collin Bailey won with a throw of 32.72 meters. St. Clair’s Jensen Bekemeier placed second and Sullivan’s Matthew Beck third.
• High jump — Sullivan’s Kirk cleared 1.52 meters to place first. Sullivan’s Colton Brendel and Robert York tied for second.
• Long jump — Sullivan’s Nicholas Parker won with a mark of 5.64 meters. St. Clair’s Reinwald placed second and Noah Arndt third.
• Pole vault — St. Clair’s Conner Sikes posted the winning mark of 3.66 meters. St. Clair’s Caleb Muschany took second and Union’s Gerard third.
• Javelin — Union’s Daniel Thwing made the top toss of 39.6 meters. Union’s Nicholas Birke placed second and St. Clair’s Nathan Bess third.
Girls
• 100-meter dash — Sullivan’s Eva Heady won in 13.48. Union’s Natalie Miner placed second. Sullivan’s Maci Nolie placed third.
• 200-meter dash — Sullivan’s Abigail Peterson finished first in 28.66. Second went to Union’s Camren Monkman and third to Sullivan’s Heady.
• 400-meter dash — Union’s Mikaylyn Sawicki won in 1:13.65. Second place went to Union’s Jada Ashner and third to Sullivan’s Zandra Cabanlit.
• 800-meter run — Union’s Kelsey Brake won with a time of 2:43.26. St. Clair’s Brooklyn Cannon placed second and Sullivan’s Breanna Mayberry third.
• 3,200-meter run — St. Clair’s Hanna Spoon placed first in 14:52. Sullivan’s Loren Halmick took second.
• 100-meter high hurdles — Union’s Ella Coppinger won in 16.78. Sullivan’s Ashley Volkert finished second. Union’s Monkman was third.
• 300-meter low hurdles — St. Clair’s Cylee Schatzler won in 55.75. Second went to Sullivan’s Volkert and third to Sullivan’s Daveah McClain.
• 800-meter sprint medley relay — Union was the only entry, winning in 2:14.81.
• Shot put — Union’s Jessica Stallmann posted the top throw of 9.17 meters. Sullivan’s Reya Bristow placed second and St. Clair’s Allyson Fox third.
• Discus — Union’s Stallmann won with a toss of 24.51 meters. Sullivan’s Bristow finished second and St. Clair’s Kaylee Rampani third.
• High jump — Sullivan’s Peterson won with a mark of 1.47 meters. Union’s Coppinger finished second and St. Clair’s Vada Moore third.
• Long jump — St. Clair’s Moore won with the distances of 4.79 meters. Union’s Kirsten Bockhorst placed second and Sullivan’s Heady third.
• Pole vault — Union’s Miner won with a mark of 2.44 meters. Sullivan’s Breanna Mayberry was second and Union’s Sawicki third.
• Javelin — St. Clair’s Rampani won with a heave of 26.5 meters. Sullivan’s Alexis Funkhouser placed second and Union’s Isabelle Zagarri third.
“Overall, we were impressed with how the athletes competed given the conditions,” Hurt said. “We have a lot to improve on in technique-wise across the board, and we will start to build off these performances.”