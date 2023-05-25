Union’s track and field program will have 10 slots in this week’s MSHSAA Class 4 Championships in Jefferson City.
Union advanced 10 entries from the Class 4 Section 3 Meet held last Saturday in West Plains.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Union’s track and field program will have 10 slots in this week’s MSHSAA Class 4 Championships in Jefferson City.
Union advanced 10 entries from the Class 4 Section 3 Meet held last Saturday in West Plains.
Union had four sectional champions, all on the boys side and all involved senior Bryson Pickard.
Pickard won the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.62.
He was first across the stripe in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:00.3.
Pickard ran legs on the winning 3,200-meter relay team (10:45.05) and 1,600-meter relay team (3:28.12).
“On the boys side, our relays did exactly what they needed to come out as sectional champions,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “We haven’t even seen them at their best yet. The state meet will have the competition to bring out the best in them. They are going for school records in both events. Five of our boys actually qualified in multiple events for the Class 4 State Meet. It is exceptional year to have that many athletes going in multiple events.”
Union’s runner-up was sophomore Camren Monkman, who was second in the girls 300-meter hurdles in a time of 47.92.
Senior Kirsten Bockhorst placed third in the girls long jump at 4.98 meters.
Union had four fourth-place finishes.
Birke was fourth in both the boys 400-meter run (51.52) and triple jump (12.62 meters).
Herbst placed fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:01.63.
Swoboda was fourth in the boys 110-meter hurdles in 15.64.
Herbst missed advancing in another event, finishing fifth in the boys 1,600-meter run in 4:38.63.
The Union girls 3,200-meter relay team was sixth in 10:45.05.
Eighth-place finishers were Mikaylyn Sawicki in the girls 300-meter hurdles (51.18) and Sager Golab in the boys high jump (1.65 meters).
In the team standings, Union’s boys finished fifth with 65 points. Webb City won the meet with 111 points and was followed by Marshfield (95), West Plains (94), Rolla (74) and Union in the top five.
In the girls meet, Union placed 13th with 18 points.
Marshfield won with 108 points and was followed by Rockwood Summit (92), West Plains (78), Washington (69) and Webb City (64) in the top five.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.