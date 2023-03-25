Getting a start to the 2023 track season, the Union boys and girls both place second at the Sullivan Early Open Wednesday.
Sullivan won both divisions, scoring 247 on the boys side and 217 on the girls side.
Union’s boys ended with 242.5 points while the girls scored 161.5 points.
Bourbon was third in both divisions with 72.5 points in the boys meet and 78.5 on the girls side.
Boys
The Union boys won nine events:
• Bryson Pickard captured the 200-meter dash in 23.17.
• Will Herbst was the 1,600-meter run winner in 4:44.38.
• The 1,600-meter relay team of Darion Washington, Owen Pope, Malachi Frazier and Herbst captured the title in 3:48.88.
• The 1,600-meter sprint medley relay team of Warren Duffer, Pickard, Trent Bailey and Taylor Meyer won with a time of 4:13.72.
• Union’s team of Nicholas Bollinger, Yudai Suzuki, Dalton Colombo and Meyer won the 4,000-meter distance medley relay in 12:33.07.
• Frazier captured the high jump, clearing 5-6.25.
• Wyatt Birke was the winner in the triple jump, landing at 39-6.75.
• Collin Bailey chucked the discus 114-3.75 to win the title in that event.
• Bailey also captured the shot put with a top throw of 42-8.5.
Second-place finishers were Birke (200 dash), sprint medley 800-meter relay team (Alonzo Gregory, Gabriel Jean-Giles, Robert Hervey and Landon Spurgeon), Pope (long jump) and Collin Bailey (javelin).
Union’s third-place finishers were Colombo (200 dash), Meyer (800 run), Pickard (1,600 run), Washington (110 hurdles), Spurgeon (long jump) and Jake Scott (javelin and shot put).
Girls
Union’s girls won three events:
• Viola Johanson won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:45.01.
• Kordylia Durham was first across the stripe in the 100 hurdles in 18.34.
• The 1,600-meter relay team of Kelsey Brake, Abigail Spurgeon, Cordelia Schreck and Johanson won with a time of 4:44.43.
Union’s second-place finishers were Brake (400 dash, 1,600 run), Schreck (800 run), Mikaylyn Sawicki (long jump) and Durham (pole vault).
Taking third were Jewelz Platt (100 dash), Deyonna Spiller (200 dash), Jada Ahner (400 dash), Spurgeon (1,600 run), Sawicki (100 hurdles) and Liberty Kania (discus, javelin and shot put).
