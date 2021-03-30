Opening the season Tuesday, the Union track team finished second out of seven teams in the Hillsboro Hawk Relays.
Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said she was happy with the meet.
“We had several athletes reach PRs (personal records), which is awesome to see on the first meet of the year,” Meiners said.
Josh Meyer reached a PR in the shot put by over a foot.
Diego Orozco set a PR in his 800-meter split and bettered his previous best in the triple jump by over a foot.
Elias Neely and Ella Coppinger had best performances in the high jump.
Daniel Thwing neared his PR in the pole vault and was second in the javelin. It was his first time trying the javelin.
Jaiden Powell won both the discus and shot put titles.
Union had to adjust due to some athletes being quarantined on the day of the meet.
Meiners said it was a good start after missing 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a good meet to shake off the rust after two years,” Meiners said. “Now we set a bar for the kids, and we can build from here on out. We still have a lot of work to do with a lot of athletes who are new to high school track, but we started off the season on a very good note.”