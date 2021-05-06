With a nearly 40-point differential over the rest of the Four Rivers Conference, the Union track Lady ’Cats sealed a conference championship Monday at Pacific.
Union scored 171 points to place first in the annual conference championship meet. Hermann was the runner-up with 134 points.
Remaining team scores included Owensville (132), Pacific (77), Sullivan (73), New Haven (59), St. Clair (58) and St. James (31).
Union’s boys also scored 166 team points to place first and make it a clean sweep for Union’s teams.
Below are the results of each girls event.
• 100-meter dash — Sullivan’s Reagan Thomure won in 12.79. Second place went to Pacific’s Aaliyah Haddox and third to Union’s Sophie Eagan.
• 200-meter dash — Sullivan’s Thomure won again in 26.21. Owensville’s Katie Candrl was second and Hermann’s Grace Godat third.
• 400-meter dash — Thomure picked up a third win in 1:00.73. Second and third went to Union’s Ella Coppinger and Kirsten Bockhorst.
• 800-meter run — Union’s Kelsey Brake won in 2:32.9. Second went to Owensville’s Mekayla Gibson and third to Hermann’s Morgan Miller.
• 1,600-meter run — Hermann’s Amelia Uthlaut placed first in 5:33.19. Owensville’s Gibson took second and New Haven’s Emma McIntyre third.
• 3,200-meter run — Gibson took first in 12:31.73, followed by McIntyre and Uthlaut.
• 100-meter high hurdles — Owensville’s Candrl finished first with a time of 15.42. Second went to Union’s Coppinger and third to Pacific’s Alexis Lay.
• 300-meter low hurdles — Candrl gained another victory in 45.61. Second place went to Coppinger and third to St. James’ Camille Bullock.
• 400-meter relay — Hermann won in 53.14, followed by Union and Owensville.
• 800-meter relay — Sullivan finished first in 1:51.67. Second went to Hermann and third to Union.
• 1,600-meter relay — Union’s Bockhorst, Jessi Clark, Emma Tucker and Brake won in 4:24.15. Pacific took second place and Hermann third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Union’s Brake, Tucker, Clark and Anna Brakefield finished first in 10:25.96. Hermann placed second and New Haven third.
• Shot put — Hermann’s Kaylyn Powers made the top throw of 11.82 meters. Union’s Jaiden Powell placed second and Hermann’s Allyson Hollrah third.
• Discus — Powers won with a mark of 40.06 meters. Powell finished second and Owensville’s Emily Tiefenbrunn third.
• High jump — Union’s Coppinger made the top height of 1.55 meters. Owensville’s Ella Gehlert and Katherine Angell placed second and third.
• Long jump — Union’s Bockhorst jumped 4.87 meters to place first. St. Clair’s Vada Moore finished second and Pacific’s Lay third.
• Triple jump — Hermann’s Megan Gerloff went 10.42 meters to finish first. St. Clair’s Moore placed second and Pacific’s Emma Parry third.
• Pole vault — Owensville’s Candrl cleared 3.55 to take first place. Union’s Natalie Miner placed second and New Haven’s Alaina Scott third.
• Javelin — St. Clair’s Kaylee Rampani made a throw of 33.75 to finish first. St. Clair’s Jess Bess took second and Union’s Isabelle Zagarri third.