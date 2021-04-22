After hosting two meets last week, the Union track and field program went back to work Friday, competing in the Rolla Classic.
Union’s girls won three events, and the boys captured two titles.
“Overall, the weather was a factor in some of the events distance/time-wise,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “However, I thought we came out and competed well despite the cold and rain. It was a good lesson in mental toughness for us.”
In the team standings, Union finished both in both divisions.
Union’s girls scored 121 points to place behind Rolla (194), Ozark (188) and Camdenton (151). Houston (21) and Newburg (14) were behind Union.
Ozark won the boys title with 203 points. Also finishing ahead of Union were Rolla (147) and Camdenton (146.5).
Union scored 138 points to finish in front of Houston (41.5) and Newburg (31).
Girls
• Emma Rinne won the 100-meter high hurdles in a time of 17.64.
“Emma Rinne showed a lot of improvements in 100 hurdles and ended up winning the event,” Meiners said.
• Ella Coppinger completed the hurdles sweep by winning the 300-meter low hurdles in 49.83.
• Jaiden Powell captured the discus with a top throw of 34.04 meters.
• The 1,600-meter relay team of Kirsten Bockhorst, Jessi Clark, Emma Tucker and Coppinger was the runner-up in 4:28.48.
• Union’s 3,200-meter relay team of Anna Brakefield, Clark Bockhorst and Coppinger was second in 10:34.12.
• Coppinger cleared 1.47 meters in the high jump to place second.
• Anna Brakefield ended third in the 3,200-meter run (12:36).
• The 400-meter relay team turned in a time of 56.52.
• Union’s 800-meter relay team of Natalie Miner, Rinne, Bri Keiser and Alyssa Bush was fourth in 1:58.46.
• Miner ended fourth in the pole vault, clearing 2.75 meters.
• Keiser nabbed fifth place in the 100-meter dash (14.99).
Boys
• Daniel Thwing won the 200-meter dash title in 23.07.
• The throwers relay team won its race in 55.49.
• The 3,200-meter relay team of Dominick Beine, Will Herbst, Bryson Pickard and Gabe Hoekel was second in 8:32.19, just three-hundredths of a second behind Rolla.
“Our 3,200 boys relay team also looked really solid,” Meiners said. Three out of the four (Gabe Hoekel, Dominick Beine and Will Herbst) all ran personal record 800 splits.”
• Thwing was second in the 100-meter dash in 11.34.
• Herbst ran second in the 800-meter run in 2:09.61.
The 1,600-meter relay team of Diego Orozco, Ryan Ewald, Luke Smith and Elias Neely took second in 3:41.84.
• Pickard ended third in the 800-meter run in 2:10.5.
• Hoekel ran to third place in the 1,600-meter run in 4:48.53.
• Beine finished third in the 3,200-meter run in 10:36.47.
• Evan Swoboda completed the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.66 to place third.
• The 400-meter relay team was third in 46.85.
• The 800-meter relay team of Hayden Burke, Swoboda, Donoven Sherwood and Smith finished third in 1:38.43.
• Thwing cleared 3.2 meters in the pole vault.
• Josh Meyer threw the shot put 13.01 meters to claim third.
• Neely placed fourth in the 400-meter dash in 54.55.
• Ewald ended the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 44.99, placing fourth.
• Orozco was fourth in the triple jump at 11.63 meters.
• Hayden Monroe was fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 11:11.33.
• Neely ended fifth in the high jump, clearing 1.64 meters.
• Levin Steel topped 2.75 meters to place fifth in the pole vault.
• Wyatt Birke touched down at 11.31 meters to place fifth in the triple jump.
“Overall, I would say that is was a solid day and good competitive effort by all,” Meiners said.