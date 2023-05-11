With the MSHSAA postseason quickly approaching, the Union track and field program competed Friday at the Hillsboro Invitational.

“Hillsboro was a very competitive meet with 31 teams in attendance, so it was an opportunity to get a glimpse for our athletes of what postseason meets will be like,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “It was a great opportunity to push ourselves to see what we could do, and we came away from a lot of solid performances.”