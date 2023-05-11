With the MSHSAA postseason quickly approaching, the Union track and field program competed Friday at the Hillsboro Invitational.
“Hillsboro was a very competitive meet with 31 teams in attendance, so it was an opportunity to get a glimpse for our athletes of what postseason meets will be like,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “It was a great opportunity to push ourselves to see what we could do, and we came away from a lot of solid performances.”
Union’s top finishes both came on the boys side, where the Wildcats earned a pair of second-place medals.
Bryson Pickard ran a time of 1:59.65 to place second in the 800-meter run.
“Bryson Pickard continues to improve in the 800 run, and he is coming along nicely,” Hurt said. “He ran a 1:57 leg of the 3,200 relay and followed it up in the open 800 with a 1:59. For Bryson, the test will be balancing all of the two 400s and two 800s he will attempt to run at districts and hopefully beyond. Those two events are arguably two of the toughest events, and he will need to complete four of them.”
The Union 3,200-meter relay team also finished second, posting a time of 8:14.53.
“Our best performance of the day was our boys 3,200-meter relay of Bryson Pickard, Hayden Burke, Will Herbst, and Trent Bailey,” Hurt said. “This was the first meet we tried this combination of guys together to see if it is worth a postseason run. Three of these guys finished all-state in the event last year, but we needed one more guy to fit in there to make another run. They blew us away with the second-fastest 3,200 relay time in school history. This group will be aiming for a state medal.”
The boys 1,600-meter relay team turned in a time of 3:29.68, good for third.
Evan Swoboda placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.97, and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 41.96.
“Evan Swoboda also had a great day in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles,” Hurt said. “He continues to improve in both events.”
Wyatt Birke also recorded two top-10 finishes. He was eighth in the long jump at 6.03 meters and ninth in the triple at 12.59 meters.
Collin Bailey threw the shot put 13.65 meters to finish 10th.
In the girls meet, Kirsten Bockhorst had the top finish, taking third in the long jump at 5.11 meters.
“Kirsten Bockhorst is just now starting to come back from an injury to run several events,” Hurt said. “She got a chance to see what she was capable of doing with a big jump of 5.11 meters. She is slowly getting better and with some technique practice this week, she should be set up for a solid district meet.”
Jada Ahner placed fifth in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.72.
Kelsey Brake was fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.51.
The Union girls 1,600-relay team posted a time of 4:29.89 to place seventh.
Camren Monkman ended 10th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.61.
A total of 31 schools competed in the event. Team scores were not available at deadline.