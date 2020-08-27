To say that 2020 has been quite a year might be the understatement of the century.
We’ve now got a new distinction for the year everyone wants to see end — a tournament without a host team.
The Union Softball Tournament is scheduled to run Friday and Saturday, but without the Union Lady ’Cats.
Due to a recent positive COVID-19 test, the Lady ’Cats are quarantined and will miss the tournament.
With Seckman also dropping out for other reasons, the event is down to six teams.
One area team, St. Francis Borgia, remains. The Lady Knights now are in Pool A along with Camdenton and Ft. Zumwalt North.
Pool B consists of Francis Howell, Perryville and Rolla.
The pools had to be altered as both Union and Seckman were in the same pool.
The event will remain at Veterans Memorial Park in Union.
The game times will remain the same with two games Friday and two games Saturday. However, not all teams will be playing at the same time.
The tournament starts Friday at 3 p.m. with Perryville playing Rolla on one field and Borgia taking on Camdenton on the other field.
The 5 p.m. games put Perryville against Francis Howell and Ft. Zumwalt North against Camdenton.
In games Saturday at 10 a.m., Borgia plays Ft. Zumwalt North and Rolla takes on Francis Howell.
At noon, three fields will be used with the top team from each pool playing each other for the title. The second-place teams will face each other and the third-place teams also will play each other.
Borgia is the defending champion. The Lady Knights defeated Seckman last year, 3-1.
Now the restructured tournament just needs to avoid the remnants of Hurricane Storm Laura.
Union Tournament
At Veterans Memorial Park
Pools
Pool A — Borgia, Camdenton, Ft. Zumwalt North
Pool B — Francis Howell, Perryville, Rolla
Friday, Aug. 28
3 p.m. Games
Perryville vs. Rolla
Borgia vs. Camdenton
5 p.m. Games
Perryville vs. Francis Howell
Ft. Zumwalt North vs. Camdenton
Saturday, Aug. 29
10 a.m. Games
Rolla vs. Francis Howell
Borgia vs. Ft. Zumwalt North
Noon Games
Pool 1 first vs. Pool 2 first
Pool 1 second vs. Pool 2 second
Pool 1 third vs. Pool 2 third