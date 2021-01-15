While the girls headed to the Wright City Tournament, Union’s boys wrestling Wildcats competed Friday night in a tri-meet at Webster Groves.
The Wildcats defeated the host team, 42-30, but fell to Kirkwood, 43-24.
Union only had four contested bouts against Webster Groves and each side won twice. Union won five matches by forfeits while Webster Groves was unopposed in three weight classes.
In the Kirkwood meet, the Pioneers won five of the seven contested matches. Union picked up two wins by forfeit while Kirkwood had three unopposed wrestlers.
Only one Union wrestler was 2-0 on the night. Braeden Pracht (113) was unopposed in both meets.
Two Union wrestlers went 1-0.
Dominick Beine (120) pinned Kirkwood’s Ronnie Day in 3:59.
Gabriel Hoekel (145) pinned Webster Groves’ Max Knight in 3:29 in his only bout.
The remainder split their matches.
Sam Inman split matches. Against Kirkwood, he pinned Quincy Daniels in 0:56 at 126. In the Webster Groves meet, he wrestled at 120 and was pinned by Alex Turley in 1:54.
Hunter Garrett (132) was unopposed against Webster Groves, but was pinned by Kirkwood’s Landy Brown in 4:30.
Joey Marcink (138) pinned Sam Miller of Webster Groves in 0:40, but was pinned by Kirkwood’s Preston Reed in 3:31.
Wyatt Davis (145) was unopposed against Webster Groves, but lost a 7-2 decision to Kirkwood’s William Hibbard.
Bowen Ward won by forfeit at 160 against Webster Groves, but dropped a 12-2 major decision to Kirkwood’s Adam Dickinson at 152.
Bradley Scott (195) won by forfeit over Webster Groves, but lost a 1:23 pin to Kirkwood’s Nathan Hodo.
Chris McQueen (220) had an open weight class against Kirkwood, but lost a 1:45 pin to Webster Groves’ Tanner Davis.
Union returns to action Tuesday at the Four Rivers Conference Tournament in St. Clair.