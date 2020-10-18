Carrying over momentum from last Saturday’s Belle Tournament, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats earned their first Four Rivers Conference victory Tuesday in Pacific.
Union defeated the Lady Indians, 25-15, 18-25, 25-17, 25-20.
Union improved to 4-14-1 overall, 1-4 in FRC action. Pacific fell to 1-13 overall, 0-5 in league play.
“The girls came out to win,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “Pacific is in our district and we discussed the importance of a win as we are getting closer to the tournament.”
Sophie Eagan led Union’s attack with 12 kills. She also added 21 digs, two aces and an assist.
Lilly Wiskur knocked down eight kills with two blocks.
Jessica Stallmann logged five kills and added two blocks.
Addison Williford and Kirsten Bockhorst each had four kills. Williford also had an assist.
Rachel Bolte chipped in with three kills to go with 23 digs, 14 assists and an ace
Emma Rinne had three kills, 19 assists, two blocks and two aces.
Marisa Shollenberger supplied one kill.
“They were aggressive at the net,” Getman said. “We finished the night with 40 kills from a balanced attack.”
Defensively, libero Aubrie Brown posted 31 digs with three assists and two aces.
“Our defensive presence at the net was stronger and we ended the game with six blocks,” Getman said. “Many hustle plays were made and the defense was working hard to keep the ball up and in play.”
Brenna Moore and Annie Tomlinson each had nine kills to lead Pacific. Julia Thomas was next with eight and Emma Parry posted five kills. Haley Greer had one kill.
Greer logged 27 assists. Kamryn Bukowsky and Thomas each had one.
Parry posted two blocks. Hannah Bruns, Thomas and Tomlinson each had one.
Sophie Deusinger served six aces. Greer and Thomas each had two. Tomlinson served one ace.
Bukowsky posted 19 digs. Deusinger ended with 18. Greer was next with 17 digs.
Katherine Link recorded eight digs. Tomlinson was next with seven. Bruns posted three. Moore, Thomas and Parry each added one dig.
Getman is hopeful the momentum her team is showing lately will carry through to the postseason.
“I saw an energy in the girls last night that I haven’t seen yet this season, and after dropping the second set, they were able to keep that energy and come out with the win,” Getman said. “Their confidence was high and it showed in their performance.”