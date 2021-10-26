Heading into this week, the Union Wildcats knew they faced a huge task.
Union needed wins over Sullivan and Pacific to have a chance at winning the Four Rivers Conference championship.
The Wildcats took care of the first part of the equation Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Sullivan.
And Union (14-4, 5-1) sealed the outright league title at Stierberger Stadium Thursday, shutting out Pacific (10-10, 4-2), 2-0.
The game was scoreless at the half. Noah Elbert scored 2:03 into the second half to give the Wildcats the lead.
Isaiah Cojocaru added an insurance goal to seal the win.
Pacific won the first meeting during an FRC play on penalty kicks Sept. 30, 2-1.
That put Union into must-win status for the rest of the league campaign. The Wildcats got some help from Sullivan (11-7-1, 3-3) when the Eagles edged Pacific Oct. 11, 2-1. That opened the door for Union to potentially win the title outright.
St. Clair (0-17, 0-6) rounded out the Four Rivers Conference standings.
Additional statistics and comments from coaches were not available at deadline Friday.